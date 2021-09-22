Nego do Borel mocks Liziane Gutierrez: “It looks like the Joker!”

The king of controversies at Farm 13 made another one! A video circulating on social networks shows a conversation at the headquarters of Itapecerica da Serra. During the chat, Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades listen to Nego do Borel’s report on the dialogue he had with Liziane Gutierrez at the Festa das Trends, held last Friday.

Calling the influencer “Namastê”, the funkeiro changes the expression on his face, trying to imitate Lizi, laughs and mocks the girl’s appearance, saying that she “is looking like the Joker”.

As the column LeoDias published last Wednesday, (15/09), the model team Liziane Gutierrez released an official statement on social networks to demonstrate against attacks on model’s physical appearance. In the post, the peoa’s team denounced that she has been cyberbullied since the debut of the rural reality on Record TV.

According to the press office of former Miss Bumbum, all necessary measures will be taken to activate those who attacked and used Liziane’s physical appearance to distil hatred on the internet.

See the moment when Nego do Borel mocks Liziane: