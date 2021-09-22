Netflix presents design with its servers using AMD Epyc Rome CPUs

With AMD’s CPUs, the streaming company can reach 400 GB/s of bandwidth

In a tax filing this month, the AMD had talked about growing its share in the follow-up to servers with Epyc CPUs. And to corroborate, Netflix is ​​using second-generation AMD Epyc CPUs to achieve 400 GB/s of bandwidth, as shown in a presentation at the EuroBSD 2021 conference.

Prior to the switch, Netflix was able to deliver up to 200 Gbps of bandwidth on its servers by 2020. The video streaming company had announced the switch in 2019, when it still used dual-socket Intel Xeon-based systems.

The new processor that Netflix will use is the AMD Epyc 7502P that counts on 32 cores and 64 threads, operating with a c2.5 GHz base lock and 3.35 GHz boost. CPU consumes 180W and has 128 MB L3 cache memory. In addition, the processors will work in conjunction with 256GB of DDR4-3200 memory, ensuring a bandwidth of up to 150 GB/s.

One of the biggest advantages of the Epyc Rome CPUs is the number of PCIe Gen 4 lanes. The Epyc 7502P features 128 lines reaching 250 GB/s of bandwidth. This may have been one of the biggest reasons that led Netflix to stop using systems based on Intel Xeon 8352V (36 cores 2.1GHz) and Ampere Altra Q80-30 (80 cores ARM Neoverse 3.0GHz).



In addition to AMD Epyc-based systems, Netflix will use two NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 DX Network Adapters, reaching up to 200 GB/s connection. For storage, the video streaming giant’s servers are using 18 Western Digital SN720 NVME SSDs, each with 2TB (Gen 3 x4), totaling 36TB per server.

The amount of bandwidth AMD Epyc CPUs can deliver is limited by memory bandwidth. To solve this, Netflix will use a technology called NUMA (Non Uniform Memory Architecture). This architecture allows RAM and other devices to be closer to a few CPU cores. With this solution, Netflix servers will be able to deliver up to 400 GB/s of video streaming.

If you want to know all the technical specifications of Netflix in this change in your servers, feel free to read the 97 pages of the presentation PDF, where they even show the possible negative scenarios in this change. It is not clear whether the change has already been made or is still in the testing phase.

