Neto criticizes Sylvinho, says the coach ‘doesn’t understand the ball’ and gives tips to improve Corinthians

Corinthians failed to get out of the draw with América-MG last Sunday. The teams were 1 to 1 at Neo Química Arena and, like a large part of the crowd, former midfielder Neto, did not spare criticism from coach Sylvinho for the result.

“Duílio hires Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian, Róger Guedes, here you come, Sylvinho, your rat foot, your alley, your slob, you’re that snot that we take out, make a ball and throw. You had to eat snot. Isn’t there the Uefa business, pro-Fifa, certified by the ‘house of the club’, I don’t know where? My brother, how do you get Willian to play on the right side to score on the left side? You’re dumb? Are you eared? You don’t understand ball. How can you do that?” declared Neto on the program Os Donos da Bola, on the Bandeirantes TV, in this Monday.

“You put Gabriel Pereira to score. Look at Giuliano: he got ahead, scored, lost three. Renato Augusto: arrived, put the ball on the crossbar,” added the Corinthians presenter.

Neto defended Sylvinho’s good choices in the offensive sector, but the main criticisms of the former midfielder alvinegro were due to the coach’s choices in the offensive sector of the Parque São Jorge team.

“You are not a coach for Corinthians. You can arm the team defensively, which is a ‘theta’. Fagner: I would put it as the starter; João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos, too. I would even put Raul Gustavo on the left and Cassio in the goal. But you don’t know how to make the guys play. How do you put Willian on the left side? Put it on the right side and it goes inside and scores the goal“, stated Neto.

“Take off Jo and put on the Mosquito. Mosquito cannot be a Corinthians reserve. He made three plays and improved Corinthians. Corinthians only made plays, they only had a chance to win, because of the players, not because of you,” he concluded.

The tie against América-MG was Corinthians’ third in a row in the Brasileirão. The team now has 30 points in the table and occupies the sixth place. The next appointment is in front of Palmeiras, also at Neo Química Arena, next Saturday, at 7pm.

