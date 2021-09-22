New C3 will have family: find out what other cars Citroën will launch – 21/09/2021

Today with only one passenger car in its portfolio, the C4 Cactus, Citroën is working to change this situation in Brazil.

In addition to the new generation of the C3, which has just been presented and arrives in the country next year, manufactured in Porto Real (RJ), the French automaker is preparing two more releases for 2022 and 2023, using the same platform.

It is worth remembering that the basis of the new C3 is a cheaper version of the CMP, the modular platform for compact cars from the French part of the Stellantis group, which in its most complete variant gave rise to the Peugeot 208 and even the new Peugeot 2008, which still did not show up here.

Let me explain: Citroën is also going to bet on the segment of compact sedans, led with some ease by the Chevrolet Onix Plus, and is also developing the successor to the Aircross as an entry-level SUV for the brand.

At the press conference for the launch of the new C3, the brand’s CEO for Brazil, Vanessa Castanho, said that the C4 Cactus will still be on the market for “a long time”. It is worth remembering that it has already been discontinued in Europe, such was the delay for its arrival in Brazil, in August 2018.

The other option that the brand sold as an alternative to SUVs also left the line: the Aircross. It had similar measurements to the Chevrolet Tracker, which is one of the smallest compact SUVs in the category.

The good thing about these next products, developed in partnership with Stellantis engineering in India, is that they will arrive benefiting from the new 1.0 and 1.3 turbo flex engines that are coming to some Jeep and Fiat products this year.

The playful design of the new C3 must also be present in the other models in the range, in addition to the vibrant colors characteristic of Citroën.

