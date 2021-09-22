New Duster 2024 will be hybrid in Europe, but will remain cheap

The next generation of Duster will be electrified in Europe. Dacia’s compact SUV, however, will continue its mission of being an affordable car that can go off-road without a hitch.

The next Duster will appear in 2024 and will be a Dacia equivalent of the Lada Niva 2024, as the two brands will go together from now on. However, the new product will not bring innovations beyond that.

According to Julien Ferry, head of the Duster project, the New Duster will be the “same” car, but not in the same style. First, it will have the CMF-B modular platform as standard, but with a Bigster-inspired design.

It is important to emphasize that Bigster will not be the successor of Duster, but a car of a higher level, in the medium segment, however, with low cost and price. For our reality this seems strange, but Renault will have to push it into the Compass lane.

There in Europe the thing is different, because Bigster’s mission is to stay below cars like a Jeep SUV or a VW Tiguan, for example. Kind of like the ix35 is still trying to do here, operating in the mid-range, but in the range of more expensive compact SUVs.

Here, the New Duster 2024 would take the place of the Captur 2022 today, but in 2024, it will have to be exchanged for an equivalent that is really worth the price and there will only be one, the Bigster itself.

But, back to Duster 2024, hybridization will follow the Jogger which, as we’ve talked about, will be electrified in 2023 with E-Tech technology. Here, the compact SUV will use the 1.6 SCe flex engine with this technology, different from Nissan with its e-Power Flex 1.0.

It is not known yet, but it is likely that the New Duster 2024 will find a PHEV version, but the cost worries Dacia. He needs to stay cheap.

Another problem to solve is the 4×4 traction, not compatible with E-Tech. At Renault, the R5 will use a second electric motor in the performance version, mounted on the rear axle. That could be the solution. Here, it won’t be necessary.

[Fonte: Autocar]