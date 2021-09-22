New exam makes a difference in a common disease: heart failure – 21/09/2021

It only takes 90 seconds and you don’t even have to take your shirt off. Like a big white headphone, but fitted on the shoulder like a bag strap instead of on the head, a device with a technology unprecedented in the country, which landed here barely two months ago, it only takes this long to say without error how much fluid is inside the lungs.

The information can make a whole difference for those who have heart failure. In the end, it ends up appearing, sooner or later, in everyone who has had a problem attacking the heart muscle – from long living with pressure from above to a heart attack or a valve defect, for example.

This September — the Medicine calendar warns that the next Wednesday, 29, is World Heart Day — there is a problem that little is said, as if a crowd did not suffer from it. But in Brazil alone, there are 240,000 new cases of the disease each year. I dare say this estimate is low.

If I were to summarize what perrengue would be in one sentence, Marcelo Franken, medical manager of cardiology at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, would say: “Traditional heart failure, which we call systolic, is heart failure to pump blood properly into the human body.” Simple.

Because, without romanticism, instead of harboring loves, the heart is nothing more than a kind of hydraulic pump that – as we must remember from the old biology classes -, at the same time it drives a jet of oxygenated blood to circulate from the feet to the head, receives as much of this red liquid to be ejected. A certain volume comes out and another comes in, all at the same time, in the same beat.

But you may wonder what this baticum is about that makes a person with a fatigued heart end up with fluid-filled lungs. The cardiologist, then, describes this story to me correctly: “When this is the case, for lack of strength, a little blood does not follow, it ends up returning and keeps accumulating inside the heart itself”, he begins.

I understand: it goes in a bit more without the previous shipment having left. “There is a traffic jam on the left side of the heart, the portion of it that pumps” compares Franken. There comes a time when, like on a busy road on a holiday, because of something that’s stopped far ahead, that blood can’t make its way back there. And the “back there” in this case means in the lungs.

“In fact, that’s what we call it: pulmonary congestion”, informs the doctor. If it happens, then the pressure of the tiny vessels in that organ increases too high—”there’s a lot of blood around there,” Franken says.

In an attempt to get away without bursting with the unexpected volume, the pulmonary vessels leak part of the fluid that was inside. For them, a darn relief However, for the alveoli, those microscopic little bags where the blessed gas exchanges take place, a suffocation. Filled with water, they no longer offer as much space for breathing air. Therefore, the main symptom of heart failure is really shortness of breath.

And that is also why the new technology, known as ReDS (remote dielectric sensing), which Einstein is the first hospital in the country to have, is being celebrated. In a very quick and easy way — think that some critically ill patients get tired even to take off their clothes! — it reveals the variations of this fluid within the lungs.

With this data, cardiologists can anticipate or adjust measures to reduce pulmonary rainfall. Without seeing it accurately, often the patient, who had been hospitalized and discharged because he appeared to be under control, feels sick again and returns to the hospital in less than a month. It happens, unfortunately, with 20% of cases. Works published around the world about the new equipment show that it greatly reduces the risk of this happening.

Why does the heart fail?

“With the improvement in the treatment of cardiac diseases, patients even live longer. But often with sequelae”, observes Marcelo Franken. And the most common of these is a heart muscle that, after being attacked, works worse.

Every person who has suffered a heart attack, for example, especially if it takes a long time to find help after the onset of symptoms, is left with a portion of the heart muscle permanently damaged.

High blood pressure, in turn, if left unattended, also causes this type of damage. After all, because of it, the heart had to work harder in pumping in order to overcome its resistance. Until the moment when your muscle resembles a rubber band that, after being stretched several times, became lacerated

“In fact, anything that overloads the heart at some point will lead to failure. Even viral infections are capable of that,” Franken explains.

a huge problem

Heart failure is a serious public health issue, capable of killing and leading to exorbitant expenses with frequent hospitalizations. Worldwide, there are more than 20 million people suffering from this condition and, if nothing is done, little by little, these people’s shortness of breath will become disabling. It may be short of breath even for the movement of soaping up during a shower.

Before even reaching this point, the individual starts to miss work whenever the heart breaks down, which can happen if he/she stops taking medication for a day, drinks a little more water, ingests a pinch more salt or even because of a cold.

Until some time ago, what doctors did was to control this emergency, which ends up being recurrent most of the time. Now, the tendency is not to let it happen, predicting when it is about to settle down. And measuring the percentage of lung fluid, as ReDS does, is one way to detect the impending threat.

Before the heart breaks out

The equipment, which remains fitted for a few moments on the right shoulder, uses electromagnetic waves to reveal the fluid accumulated in the lung on a portable monitor. Why on the right side? “Because, on the left, there is an organ full of fluid, that is, blood, which would confuse the measurement”, explains Franken, referring to the heart.

There is, let me tell you, another technology to track the percentage of pulmonary fluid. But, in this case, it is a sensor implanted in a capillary vessel of the lung through catheterization. It fulfills its role, but with the disadvantage of requiring an invasive procedure, unlike ReDS.

If this test reveals that the pulmonary fluid is high, that is, above 35%, the doctor may adjust the medication, perhaps even increasing the dose of diuretics. “If there’s a lot of fluid building up in the body, I’m going to use a drug that acts like opening the drain to empty a little bit,” reasons Franken.

If there is an exaggeration of diuretics and the percentage of fluid in the lungs is below 20%, the equipment will also warn. Time, then, to lower the dose. Of course, there are other drugs in the arsenal to treat failure and diuretics are just one example of them.

But, just as important as prescribing them, will be checking whether that patient, whom the new technology claims to be at risk of decompensation soon, is really doing his part — following the right diet, among other things.

The use of new technology

The device can be recruited as soon as a patient steps into the emergency room complaining of shortness of breath. The symptom can be caused by a number of things and failure is just one of them. ReDS points out if this is not the case.

In the hospitalization of someone with disability, in turn, the new technology helps a lot in monitoring the condition. “Blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, respiratory rate and blood oxygenation are the five vital signs that we look at in any person. But we say that, in the case of those with insufficiency, the percentage of pulmonary fluid would be a sixth vital sign,” he says. Franken, showing his importance.

At the time of discharge, then, he doesn’t even speak. “Before, it was guided by the improvement of symptoms. But if, even so, the percentage of pulmonary fluid remains high, which could go unnoticed before, it can be postponed by the doctors”, says nurse Tarsila Mota, from the cardiology sector from the hospital, who wanders through the rooms repeating the exam. Incidentally, it could be done on periodic home visits too — that’s another considerable advantage.

That way, depending on what the monitor shows, cardiologists can recommend more intensive care even at home, to avoid the need for another hospital stay. Above all, this is an extraordinary chance to take care of the heart and guarantee, more than years of existence, the much desired quality of life.