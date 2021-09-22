New Honda BR-V becomes City’s 7-seater SUV and should arrive in Brazil

THE new generation of Honda City has just won a new member who has everything to arrive in Brazil by 2023. new BR-V was launched this Tuesday (21) in Indonesia, with 7 seats and starting price of US$ 17,000, the equivalent of around R$ 90,000 in the day’s quotation. That is, the new SUV premiere with table below HR-V and in the range of WR-V.

This price positioning is not by chance. O new Honda BR-V, which was a crossover minivan, was transformed into an SUV to succeed the WR-V in emerging markets. The platform is the same as the new city, which debuts now at the end of the year in Brazil. First will come the sedan version. Then, in early 2022, the hatch body debuts.

Honda/Disclosure

You will also like

With the arrival of the new City, Honda will realign its national range. The automaker will no longer produce the medium Civic sedan, which has already switched generations abroad, and will come imported. So, the new civic will have higher prices, which will make room for the compact sedan. Also, with the city ​​hatch, the Japanese will no longer manufacture the Fit.

Honda/Disclosure

new strategy

THE Honda is reviewing its global strategy to seek greater efficiency and profitability in different regions of the planet. Therefore, the new generation of City will play a crucial role, as it is the new Japanese volume car. And the BR-V, in this way, will be a key part of the change, as it will take the place of the current HR-V, which will gain a new generation in 2022.

Inspired by the “e:concept” prototype, the new generation of HR-V will go up in level, and should have a hybrid flex system with a 1.5 engine. So, it will fight with the Toyota Corolla Cross. That is, the City-derived SUV will assume the role of the brand’s entry utility here, with production at the Itirapina (SP) plant and estimated prices between R$100,000 and R$140,000.

In addition to the platform, the Honda BR-V will share the mechanics with the new City sedan and hatch. Under the hood, the trio will have the flexible, naturally aspirated 1.5 16V engine. With four cylinders and variable cam, it delivers up to 121 hp and 14.5 mkgf in its gasoline version. In Indonesia, this engine works together with a new automatic transmission of the CVT type.

This 1.5 flex engine must also equip the new hybrid HR-V. According to Honda, the version e:HEV it is capable of an average of up to 18.5 km/l of consumption with gasoline. The system brings the 1.5 aspirated, but Atkinson cycle, with 106 hp and 12.9 mkgf of torque. However, associated with the electric motor, it now supplies 131 hp and 25.3 mkgf of torque.

Honda/Disclosure

Versions for 5 and 7 seats

With generous internal space as its trump card, the Honda BR-V will have 5 and 7 seat versions, as well as an extensive range of modern content. For example, the new SUV has a face-to-face key, 4.2-inch display for the instrument panel, 7-inch multimedia screen and adaptive Full LED headlights. The list should also have the Sensing package.

The latter is the big sensation among the models in the category. It has become a trend for SUVs to offer semi-autonomous features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane-stay assist and automatic emergency braking. Because these items, already present for example in the new Hyundai Crete, will be available on the Honda BR-V.

Continues after the ad

Jornal do Carro is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.