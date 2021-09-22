New king? iPhone 13 Pro Max the cell phone with the best battery life, tests indicate

The iPhone 13 was officially unveiled last week after much speculation. The new generation carries the mission of improving (or, at least, maintaining) the results that were already produced by the iPhone 12 line – whether in terms of performance, photography and autonomy. Apparently, the new models will guarantee prominence in your battery. This Tuesday (21), the leaker ice universe released graphs that show the battery life of an iPhone 13 Pro Max — the flagship of the new generation — in previous tests with everyday games and applications. The material was originally published on Weibo, and indicates that the device outperformed Chinese rivals and took the lead in the partial ranking.









The first graph shows the estimated battery drain at 4,325 mAh with a full charge of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. At first (blue indicator), the cell phone discharged 32% during a three-hour usage period. So the testers ran the game honor of kings for one hour; then the same period of use with the PUGB Mobile. The iPhone 13 Pro Max ended the tests with 35% of remaining battery — more energy than any analyzed task used. Apparently, the display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz has not harmed the consumption efficiency optimized by iOS. Just below that model is the iPhone 13, with a 60 Hz screen, which ended the same tests with 23% remaining.





The second analysis lasted for three continuous hours with daily tasks divided into 30 minutes, including video recording at full quality and browsing on Taobao and Weibo. The cell phone completed the six tasks and lost only 32% of battery charge, that is, it ended with capacity in the remaining 68%. In this ranking, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is followed by the Redmi K40 and, again, by the iPhone 13. It is noteworthy that the Chinese rival has a larger battery of 4,520 mAh, and was below the Apple cell phone with a difference of only 3%.





In the future, new autonomy tests should reinforce or contradict the results of the first elaborated analyses. For now, the iPhone 13 line promises to last up to 2.5 extra hours out of the socket compared to its predecessor models.

