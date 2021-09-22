New proposal for court orders calms markets; stock goes up and dollar goes down

× Photo: Jorge Araujo/Public Photos

After five consecutive falls, the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) closed today’s trading session (21) up 1.29%, to 110,249.73 points. The dollar ended the day quoted at R$5.286, down 0.84%. The new proposal to solve the problem of court orders, as we reported earlier, it was well received by investors.

In a meeting this morning (21), at the official residence of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, Arthur Lira and Paulo Guedes decided that the installment payment of precatório will be discarded.

Filipe Fradinho, technical analyst at Clear Corretora, stated that the proposal presented by Pacheco, Lira and Guedes was well evaluated by investors.

“The leaders stated that they will seek a solution for the payment of court orders and for the financing of Auxílio Brasil with respect to the spending ceiling, which pleased the market”said Fradinho.

According to the analyst, after yesterday’s market scare with the imbroglio involving Evergrande, the expectation is that the Chinese government will bring some solution. The Chinese construction company that has debts of US$ 300 billion and there is a risk of default.

“In relation to the imbroglio involving Evergrande, the expectation is that the Chinese government will bring some solution, although the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) needs to balance what is more harmful: the systemic risk of the developer’s insolvency or the risk morality of rescuing her. It was another harmful situation of passing on the idea to other companies that they can get into debt at will and they will be saved”, he stated.