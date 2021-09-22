New scheme, with “holder” defense, appears as a good option in São Paulo – 09/21/2021

Playing with only two original defenders is not exactly a novelty for Hernán Crespo’s São Paulo, but the recent results obtained with this formation are encouraging. That was how, for example, Tricolor paulista interrupted the sequence of four games without winning and beat Atlético-GO last Sunday (19).

The Argentine coach’s preferred scheme calls on three defenders. However, Crespo has already used systems with two original defenders in seven matches this year, as well as a duel in which he only cast Bruno Alves – improvising Reinaldo as a defender on the left.

With a double defense, the performance looks even bad: two wins, two draws and three defeats. However, in most of these games, the Tricolor paulista spared several holders or simply used the reserve defenders to form such a pair. Only three times Crespo has selected two of his three defenders considered as starting points and, with them, he is undefeated: he won twice and drew once.

The first time was the 0-0 draw against Palmeiras by Brasileirão, when Miranda and Léo played. Afterwards, the pair formed the defense again in the victory against Athletico. Against Atlético Goianiense, it was Arboleda’s turn to play alongside Léo.

For the game against América-MG, tomorrow (22), for the Brasileirão, Léo will be embezzled after receiving the third yellow card in the last match. Crespo will face an old problem that has not been solved by the tricolor board: the absence of a left-handed reserve defender. At the beginning of the year, São Paulo even sought a reinforcement in the market that would fill this gap in the squad, but it was not successful.

Check out the games of São Paulo de Crespo with two defenders of origin in the year: