The most famous messaging app in Brazil prepares another novelty: a new WhatsApp function arrives that will be dangerous for those who talk a lot.

This is an unprecedented disappearance mode for individual chats, currently being tested for some users.

In it, the user will have the possibility to adjust the default timer of temporary messages. But with new durations.

For example, if the user selects 24h, new chats will automatically have temporary messaging mode enabled with that duration.

A dangerous resource for those who talk a lot. After all, after this time has passed, the chat and messages from that period will disappear.

New WhatsApp function arrives that will be dangerous for those who talk a lot

However, the app has not yet defined when this new function will be ready and available to everyone. WhatsApp Beta users were the only ones who have tested the feature so far.

However, this does not mean that those who have iOS devices (Iphone) will be left out. As the function is still under development, there is a perspective that specific changes will occur.

However, after all testing, including tweaks and bug fixes, WhatsApp should finally release this new feature. With that, just update to start using.

According to WhatsApp, you can easily update the app from the app store on your phone device.

“We recommend that you always use the latest version of WhatsApp to gain access to new features and bug fixes,” he says.

On Android, just go to the Google Play Store and search for “WhatsApp”. Then tap the refresh button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

Same procedure applies to iOS. Open the App Store, search for “WhatsApp” and, at the end, tap the update button next to WhatsApp Messenger.

Read too: