Newspaper Did the Berro exist? Learn all about the In Times of the Emperor gazette · TV News

In In the Times of the Emperor, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) bought a newspaper called O Berro to make the life of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) hell. The publication produces a series of harmful and slanderous reports to end the Emperor of Brazil. In fact, there was a gazette called O Berro in real life, even though the villain in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera was an invented character.

According to a report by Folha de S.Paulo published in 2000, the news was anti-monarchist and operated in the country before the establishment of the Republic, in 1889. It was a republican periodical, which differentiates it from that presented in the plot by Thereza Falcão and AlessandroMarson. In it, he is only an instrument of Tonico’s revenge.

In fact, the presence of the deputy is one of the greatest artistic liberties taken by authors. In the next chapters, an article with fake news will be published about Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), who will seek to end the young woman’s medical career. The girl herself is a fictitious figure and was not, in fact, the first doctor in Brazil.

But there are other elements that bring the newspaper closer to reality. For example, in its first appearance, the periodical brought a cartoon of the sleeping Brazilian monarch. A version of this image was published in the imperial period, as indicated in the serial script itself

In the telenovela, the gazette was also used to bring up a scandal: the sinking of an English ship that intensified relations between Brazil and England. This is a true episode that took place during the second reign. In the situation, the emperor ended up breaking diplomatic relations between the two countries because of the incident.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

