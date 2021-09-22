Nintendo launches hundreds of discounts in Europe that can reach 75% • Eurogamer.pt

If you have a Nintendo Switch and want to buy games for the console at lower prices, this is the ideal time.

According to information from Nintendo Life, Nintendo will be launching hundreds of discounts on a series of games, some of them very popular, and you can enjoy them from next Thursday, September 23, at 14:00 until 23 :59 on October 3rd (Lisbon time).

Some of the games that will receive discounts are Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2 and even 51 Worldwide Games.

Although the full list of discounted games is not yet known, you can see those that have already been confirmed in the list below, along with the discount you will receive:

Match Publishing company Discount Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo 33% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Nintendo 33% Splatoon 2 Nintendo 33% 51 Worldwide Games Nintendo 30% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo 33% Overcooked Special Edition team17 75% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD PROJEKT 40% Sonic Mania SEGA 50% Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 SEGA 50% Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster SEGA 33% Character 5 Strikers SEGA 35% Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games 60% LEGO DC Super Villains WB Games 75% DOOM Slayers Collection Bethesda 40% Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 80% Rune Factory 4 Special Marvelous Europe 30% STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town Marvelous Europe 40% Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Yacht Club Games 25% Ori and the Will of the Wisps iam8bit 35% Metro: Last Light Redux Koch Media 65% Borderlands Legendary Collection Take-Two Interactive 60% BioShock: The Collection Take-Two Interactive 60%

Interested in some of the games?