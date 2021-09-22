Nintendo launches hundreds of discounts in Europe that can reach 75% • Eurogamer.pt

by

Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 make the list.

If you have a Nintendo Switch and want to buy games for the console at lower prices, this is the ideal time.

According to information from Nintendo Life, Nintendo will be launching hundreds of discounts on a series of games, some of them very popular, and you can enjoy them from next Thursday, September 23, at 14:00 until 23 :59 on October 3rd (Lisbon time).

Some of the games that will receive discounts are Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2 and even 51 Worldwide Games.

Although the full list of discounted games is not yet known, you can see those that have already been confirmed in the list below, along with the discount you will receive:

MatchPublishing companyDiscount
Super Mario OdysseyNintendo33%
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s AwakeningNintendo33%
Splatoon 2Nintendo33%
51 Worldwide GamesNintendo30%
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DXNintendo33%
Overcooked Special Editionteam1775%
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD PROJEKT40%
Sonic ManiaSEGA50%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2SEGA50%
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD RemasterSEGA33%
Character 5 StrikersSEGA35%
Mortal Kombat 11WB Games60%
LEGO DC Super VillainsWB Games75%
DOOM Slayers CollectionBethesda40%
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White WitchBANDAI NAMCO Entertainment80%
Rune Factory 4 SpecialMarvelous Europe30%
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral TownMarvelous Europe40%
Shovel Knight: Treasure TroveYacht Club Games25%
Ori and the Will of the Wispsiam8bit35%
Metro: Last Light ReduxKoch Media65%
Borderlands Legendary CollectionTake-Two Interactive60%
BioShock: The CollectionTake-Two Interactive60%

Interested in some of the games?

