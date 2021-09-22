Nintendo launches hundreds of discounts in Europe that can reach 75% • Eurogamer.pt

Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 make the list.
If you have a Nintendo Switch and want to buy games for the console at lower prices, this is the ideal time.
According to information from Nintendo Life, Nintendo will be launching hundreds of discounts on a series of games, some of them very popular, and you can enjoy them from next Thursday, September 23, at 14:00 until 23 :59 on October 3rd (Lisbon time).
Some of the games that will receive discounts are Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2 and even 51 Worldwide Games.
Although the full list of discounted games is not yet known, you can see those that have already been confirmed in the list below, along with the discount you will receive:
|Match
|Publishing company
|Discount
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|Nintendo
|33%
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|33%
|51 Worldwide Games
|Nintendo
|30%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|33%
|Overcooked Special Edition
|team17
|75%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|CD PROJEKT
|40%
|Sonic Mania
|SEGA
|50%
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|SEGA
|50%
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|SEGA
|33%
|Character 5 Strikers
|SEGA
|35%
|Mortal Kombat 11
|WB Games
|60%
|LEGO DC Super Villains
|WB Games
|75%
|DOOM Slayers Collection
|Bethesda
|40%
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
|80%
|Rune Factory 4 Special
|Marvelous Europe
|30%
|STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
|Marvelous Europe
|40%
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|Yacht Club Games
|25%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|iam8bit
|35%
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Koch Media
|65%
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
|BioShock: The Collection
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
Interested in some of the games?