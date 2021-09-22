Nubank is criticized by banks over charging interest and rebate

Last Sunday (19) the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), criticized Nubank, in a publication on its LinkedIn, for acting as a bank, but (supposedly) not bearing the responsibilities of a “real bank”. One of the reasons mentioned would be the fact that fintech pays less taxes than traditional institutions and charges higher interest rates on revolving cards than “big banks”.

It all started after the Zetta group — made up of Google, Nubank, Mercado Pago, among other independent companies — published a report from the newspaper on its LinkedIn Value Invests about the rates of the big banks being above inflation.

“The truth about asymmetries: tariffs from large banks, which complain about the loss of competitiveness, jump above inflation during the pandemic, while fintech tariffs are maintained,” the group said in its publication.

(Source: Época Negócios/Reproduction)Source: Época Negócios

Febraban X Nubank

In response to this publication, Febraban said that the page of the Central Bank of Brazil points out that the average interest rate on Nubank’s revolving card in August was 291.67% per year, while the average of the 5 large banks is of 271.68%.

The publication also has other data that support its argument that Nubank would be profiting from its customers and questioned where the fintechs were during the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic — while the banks donated R$ 2 billion in health resources .

“The true ‘truth’ is that the big fintechs really like to pay only ‘half down’ and they are in no way different from banks. In fact, they are not just banks to pay less taxes, generate fewer jobs, have few regulatory and labor obligations.” said to Febraban.

Nubank response

In response to the criticism, the group that includes Nubank said: “Zetta regrets that Febraban avoids the discussion on raising bank fees above inflation (see Idec study) and tries to confuse public opinion on issues about competition in the financial services sector.”.

The group cited some of the benefits traditional banks have, such as the fact that the interest rates of fintechs are lower than those of banks, but that they pay more taxes and cannot use the amounts deposited in their accounts to generate loans.

Zetta also cites that most services offered by fintechs — such as transfers to other banks — are free of charge, which allows their customers to save “tens of billions of reais”. On the other hand, traditional banks still concentrate 68.5% of the entire credit market, which only hinders competitiveness among fintechs.