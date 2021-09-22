Nubank launches new card with extra benefits; understand

With a few more advantages, Nubank launched one more novelty for your customer base, which is the “Ultraviolet” card. It is a new credit modality (Premium), which is used both in physical and online versions, providing some advantages.

Nubank’s traditional card is the purple one. In this new bet by fintech, the company seeks to expand the services and some advantages of instant form. One of the excellent advantages over the traditional one is the possibility of receiving instant 1% cashback on all purchases.

The other benefits that we can highlight on Nubank’s Ultraviolet card is the possibility of exclusive Mastercard Black advantages, use of Wi-Fi at airports, travel insurance, VIP lounge, luggage insurance and total security in purchases. The card is a novelty that may trigger a certain migration of many customers to the new Nubank product.

Monthly payment

Nubank Ultraviolet has a monthly fee of R$49.90 per month. However, there is a possibility to have an exemption from this fee, but for some customer profiles. Among them, the following customer profiles stand out:

That they spend up to R$5,000 per month in the last 3 months;

Customers who have R$150,000 saved or invested between Nubank and Easynvest.

How to get the new card

To purchase the card, it is necessary to access the website and register to enter the waiting list. Just go to the option “Would you like to be one of the first people to receive Ultraviolet?”. Then enter your CPF, go to “Continue” and enter your full name and email.

At the bottom, click on agreeing with the Privacy Policy and go to “Submit”. After this process, the following message will appear: “Your name is on the list”. As soon as Nubank Ultraviolet is released, we will send you an invitation in your registered email.