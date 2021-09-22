OECD raises Brazil’s GDP forecast to 5.2% in 2021 and reduces estimate for 2022

The entity also revised upward expectations with Brazilian inflation to 7.2% this year, the third highest among the 20 largest economies in the world

joelfotos/Pixabay The OECD revised upward the projection for the Brazilian GDP in 2021 amid the advance of vaccination against the new coronavirus



THE Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reviewed on Tuesday, 21, the prospects for the economy performance of Brazil in 2021 and 2022. For this year, the entity raised the estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 5.2%, compared to a forecast of 3.7% in May. For next year, however, the projection for expansion of activities dropped to a high of 2.3%, a cut of 0.2 percentage point in the forecast of four months ago. The data disclosed in the OECD report are at odds with the perspectives of the financial market, which has been revising its GDP growth expectations for weeks. The Focus Bulletin, which brings together the median of more than a hundred entities, published this Monday, 20, showed that the forecast for GDP growth in 2021 is 5.04%, while the estimate for 2022 was 1, 63%. The OECD has also revised its projections for global GDP. For 2021, the so-called club of rich countries expects the economy to advance 5.7%, down 0.1 percentage point compared to the May report. For 2022, the forecast increased to 4.5%, compared to 4.4% four months ago. “Global GDP has surpassed the pre-pandemic level, but gaps in production and employment remain in many countries, particularly in emerging market and developing economies where there are low vaccination rates,” the OECD reported.

The entity’s report also changed the forecasts for the inflation Brazilian. For this year, the OECD estimates that the variation in prices will reach 7.2%, compared to a forecast of 6.2% in May. For next year, the estimate was raised to 4.9%, 0.9 percentage point above the previous perspective. According to the entity’s analysis, Brazilian inflation, in 2021, will be the third worst among the 20 largest economies in the world, being below only Argentina (47%) and Turkey (17.8%). For 2022, the price variation in the country will be the fourth worst. “Among the large emerging market economies, positive surprises have been considerable in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Turkey, and are likely to persist for some time. Tighter monetary conditions in many of these economies should, however, help to limit domestic price pressures, particularly in the latter half of 2022.” Among the G20 economies, the OECD estimates that inflation will end this year with a high of 3.7%, and 3.9% in 2022.