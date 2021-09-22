OECD reduces forecast of a rise in global GDP in 2021, from 5.8% to 5.7%; projection for Brazil rises from 3.7% to 5.2%

(shutterstock)

The spread of the delta variant of covid-19 has slowed the pace of recovery in the global economy, but will not stop it, according to new projections released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday, 21.

In its latest quarterly economic outlook report, the Paris-based entity slightly reduced its forecast for a global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase in 2021, from 5.8% to 5.7%, but adjusted its forecast upwards. advance in 2022, from 4.4% to 4.5%.

In the case of the United States, the OECD reduced its growth estimate in 2021, from 6.9% to 6%.

The projection for the euro zone was revised upwards, from 4.3% to 5.3%.

China’s was unchanged at 8.5%.

For 2022, the OECD now forecasts expansion of 3.9% in the US and 4.6% in the euro zone. Before, projections were for gains of 3.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

For China, the organization reiterated its expectation that its GDP will grow 5.8% next year.

In the document, the OECD also raised inflation projections for this year, but reaffirmed that it foresees a slowdown in prices in 2022, as vaccination campaigns against covid-19 advance in Asia and other parts of the world.

On the other hand, the OECD revised upwards its forecast for an increase in Brazil’s GDP in 2021, to 5.2%. In May, the Paris-based organization expected the Brazilian economy to grow 3.7% this year.

For 2022, the OECD has reduced its forecast for the advance of the Brazilian GDP, from 2.5% to 2.3%, according to the document.

With information from Dow Jones Newswires

