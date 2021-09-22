Pabllo Vittar criticizes Xuxa’s choice to present Drag Race Brasil

Considered one of the most influential drag queens today, Pabllo Vittar spoke about the controversy surrounding the choice of Xuxa to present the Brazilian version of Drag Race, a program that became popular in the world under Rupaul’s command. According to columnist Carla Bittencourt, the attraction will be shown by Globo, with a debut scheduled for 2022.

When being questioned by the metropolises during a press conference at MTV Miaw about the lack of protagonism of Brazilian drag queens in the great mainstream, the artist clarified that anyone can do drag, but that they would feel more represented when they see their influences occupying this space on TV.

“Drag is an art for everyone, but I would be very honored to see the drags who opened the door for me, starring in moments like this, the drags who really made a difference in my life and the ones who inspire those just starting out. I would be happy to see it, I would feel represented”, said Pabllo, citing drag art icons such as Silvetty Montilla, Márcia Pantera and Alexia Twitter.

pablo vittar 2 Pabllo Vittar will present MTV MiawDisclosure Rafael Portugal 3 Next to Rafael PortugalDisclosure/TV Globo xuxa She stated that “drag is for everyone”Disclosure 0

The singer says that despite the moment she is living in her career — presenting important events such as MTV Miaw, in which she also competes for nine categories — LGBTQIA+ artists still face major challenges in their search for space.

“I am the tip of the iceberg. There is still a lot to happen, if we look around we will see so many talents without the same reach. I’m here because a lot of people opened their doors for me, rushed so I could be here, now, playing my laces,” said Pabllo.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.