Packers Recover from ‘Disaster’ in Week 1 and Win Classic with Lions with Aaron Rodgers Show

After opening the season with a disastrous defeat for the New Orleans Saints by 38 to 3, the Green Bay Packers recovered in Week 2 of NFL. On Monday Night Football, the team ran over the Detroit Lions and won by 35 to 17.
The big standouts of the Packers victory were Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones. The quarterback ended the game with 255 air yards and 4 touchdown passes, with no interception suffered. The running back, meanwhile, had 1 ground touchdown in 67 yards run and 3 air touchdowns in 48 yards received.
With the result, the Green Bay team now has a win and a loss. Lions go without a win after two rounds.
Despite the end result, the match started with Detroit owning the game and opening the scoreboard on the very first drive of the match. Cephus received a 5-yard pass from Jared Goff and the Lions made it 7-0 after advancing 75 yards in just 7 plays and 4:24 on the field.
The Packers’ response came in the first round when Aaron Jones caught a 4-yard pass and tied 7-7.
In the second quarter, the Lions again took the lead after Hockenson landed an 8-yard aerial touchdown.
Again, the Rodgers-Jones connection worked and the running back scored his 2nd touchdown of the match when he received a 1-yard pass.
With seven seconds to go before half-time, Austin Seibert’s 43-yard field goal put the Lions ahead 17-14.
In the third quarter, the game completely changed. Early in the period, Tonyan received a 22-yard pass from Rodgers and put Green Bay ahead, 21-17, never to return.
Following that, an 11-yard pass from Rodgers found Aaron Jones in the end zone to make it 28-17.
Any chance of a reaction from the Lions ended when Jared Goff eventually dropped a ball and committed a fumble that returned the ball to the Packers.
In the final quarter, Aaron Jones managed another touchdown, this time on the ground, after a 1-yard run to close the score 35-17.
When the Lions were still looking for hope, Goff was eventually intercepted and the chances of an unlikely turnaround were all but gone.
Aaron Rodgers: 22/27 passes, 255 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 3 suffered sacks
Aaron Jones: 17 runs, 67 ground yards, 1 ground touchdown, 6 passes received, 48 yards, 3 air touchdowns
Jared Goff: 26/36 passes, 246 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 intercept, 4 runs, 46 yards, 1 fumble suffered
TJ Hockenson: 8 passes received, 66 air yards, 1 touchdown