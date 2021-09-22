Paes reveals conversation with CBF, but cites Asia as favorite

Rio de Janeiro’s bid to host the 2021 Club World Cup is underway, according to statements by Mayor Eduardo Paes, who addressed the issue in a live.

Paes guaranteed that he is negotiating with leaders, but said that the mission is beyond improbable due to FIFA’s predilection for the Asian continent.

“We are working, it is Rio’s wish. It would be super interesting, I’m talking to the CBF and other directors. It’s not simple, it seems that they have a predilection for Asia. But we are working and negotiating for this to happen,” he said.

A Vasco fan, the mayor played with fans of Flamengo, one of the Brazilian clubs that can still confirm their presence in the next edition of the event:

“It’s a certain arrogance for the flamenguist to think that he’s already in the Club World Cup. The flamenguists are thinking that I’m doing this for them”

Fla, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras are three of the four Libertadores semifinalists (Ecuadorian Barcelona is the other). According to the blog of journalist Marcel Rizzo, from UOL Sport, the tournament regulations prevent two clubs from the same association from competing for the trophy. If one of them wins the continental competition, the other South American spot would be inherited by the best place in the continental championship not from the host federation.

The World Cup would be played in Japan, but the Asian country gave up the organization due to the coronavirus pandemic. Egypt, South Africa and Qatar appear as other alternatives.