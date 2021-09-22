Paes says Rio fights to organize the Club World Cup

Rio has already helped to Conmebol to host the Copa America and is now opening the doors to FIFA to host the Club World Cup at the end of the year. Eduardo Paes usually performs lives to inform locals about local projects. And, this Tuesday, the mayor broke protocol and, in addition to detailing the Vaccine Passport, spoke about football and gave details of how he is acting for the city to host the World Cup after Japan’s withdrawal.

The Japanese have announced that they will no longer host the main continental club competition because of the covid-19 pandemic that is still plaguing the Asian country. Immediately, Rio opened its doors to host the tournament, even recognizing the difficulties after the first negotiations.







Eduardo Paes reveals that Rio is fighting to organize the 2021 Club World Cup (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo) Photo: BID!

“To end this short live today, let’s talk about football” began the mayor, who first addressed the people from Vasco and complained about the refereeing in the tie with Cruzeiro. “Vascão was punctured (stolen), that’s it, I said, because it wasn’t a hand on that ball. Vasco should have won, but never mind, let’s make an average with the flamenguistas”, he continued.

He detailed the work for the duel against Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday, for the Libertadores, praised the organization of the game that served as a test against Grêmio in the Copa do Brasil and then spoke of the World Cup, ensuring that the quest to be host has nothing related to the fact that the club is in the semifinals of the Libertadores.

“There is something here and we are working for it: it is a wish of Rio, since Japan canceled the final of the Club World Cup there. It would be super interesting to bring it to Rio, I’m talking to the CBF, with other directors, to see what we can do” revealed Paes.

Despite putting the city as an option for FIFA, the politician did not hide the fact that he faced many difficulties after a previous assessment. “There are some connections, some contacts with FIFA, it is not simple, it seems that there is a predilection for this final in Asia”, he emphasized. “There must be something with the private sponsors, I’m not an expert on the subject. But we are working to make it happen,” he said. “Then the flamenguists are convinced that I’m doing this for them, in their habit of thinking they’re in all the Club World Cup finals, that’s it, I said. I’m hoping to be there, but I don’t know if it will.”