“Page turned”, says Simone Tebet about disagreement with Wagner Rosário at the CPI

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) told reporters that the disagreement with the chief minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, at the CPI session of the Pandemic is “a page turned”. The minister gave testimony in the Senate this Tuesday (21).

According to the congresswoman, Rosario made a private apology to her. “He understood that he was exalted and we are going to close this chapter”, said the senator.

During the session, the chief minister of the CGU had called the senator “unbalanced” and said that she should re-read the entire process about the suspicions regarding the contract by Preda Medications and the Ministry of Health in the purchase of Covaxin, a vaccine against Covid-19.

Given the tension, Simone argued that the session should be suspended. Most senators came to Tebet’s defense. “Respect the senator, you kid,” said Otto Alencar (PSD-BA). Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (REDE-AP) classified Rosário’s posture as “sexist”.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), suspended the session for five minutes and, on his return, announced that Wagner Rosário had gone from being a witness to being investigated by the Commission.

“The moment we showed the inconsistencies of everything that was being said, he [Rosário] he couldn’t stand it and obviously he left for unhappy speeches or speeches”, pointed out Tebet.

Throughout the session, the chief minister of the CGU maintained the version of the internal affairs report, released in July, that there was no evidence of an overpricing in the purchase of Covaxin.

