‘Palm trees is much bigger than all, of course’

At the tie for 0 to 0 in between palm trees and Atlético-MG for the first semifinal match of the Libertadores Conmebol, Dudu’s replacement in the second stage drew attention. The attacker, when pulled out by Abel Ferreira, was visibly upset and became a topic at the Portuguese coach’s press conference.

This Wednesday (22), the 4+3 shirt used social media to clarify the situation. The striker spoke of collective work and said that Palmeiras is bigger than all, corroborating Abel Ferreira’s speech in the interview after the confrontation.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The rival of Palmeiras or Atlético-MG leaves Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU, who play the first game of the semifinal this Wednesday, 9:30 pm (GMT) with live stream from FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here and learn more.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t win the victory, but it was an important result and I know we can play better next week. Palmeiras is much bigger than everyone else, yes, of course! And those who have been at the club for years and years, like me, you know this very well. Since my first day here, our teams have always played collectively and this will never be different. wrote Dudu on Instagram.

See below what Abel Ferreira said about Dudu’s replacement at the press conference:

“I have to see the images, but I think he must have been upset by his performance. I spoke to my assistants, I think he threw his shin guards on the floor, but looking at the game he played, he must be upset, because he knows that can create and do more,” he stressed.

“Maybe he’s upset that the performance wasn’t the best, but that was the result of strong marking. In the 1st half, Atlético’s right-back walked behind him the whole time,” he explained.

“(The replacement of Dudu by Wesley) It was an exchange I made. I have to see the images (of irritation), I have to see what he did, how he did it, with what intention he did it and talk. No one is above interests here. of the team, and every matter we had to resolve will be face-to-face,” he assured.

“He wasn’t rude, but he was sad because, when he tried to unbalance his actions, things didn’t go well, and I think he was a little upset, because he didn’t perform according to his quality”, he added.

Now, the teams face off next Tuesday, again at 9:30 pm (GMT), this time at Mineirão, to define who advances.

With the result, this Tuesday, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG advance with victory by any score in the return match.

A possible tie with goals favors Verdão by the away goal criterion, while a new 0-0 leads to penalties.