Palmeiras and Atlético-MG tie without goals and the match remains open for BH – 09/21/2021

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG abused caution and ended the first game of the Copa Libertadores semifinal without rocking the net this Tuesday (21st), at Allianz Parque. Although Cuca’s proposal was a little more offensive than Abel Ferreira’s, both teams were more concerned about not making mistakes. So much worse for the game.

The scoreboard takes a completely open confrontation to Belo Horizonte, next Tuesday (28). A tie with goals gives the spot to Palmeiras. A new 0-0 takes the game to penalties. And the expectation is that both teams will dare a little more.

The Worst: Marcos Rocha

Apparently, Cuca’s strategy was to leave Marcos Rocha freer to start Palmeiras’ offensive plays. And Galo’s coach was successful, because shirt 2 missed practically every pass that tried, especially in the first stage. .

The best: Hulk

Although he lost a penalty, the Galo player was the main name of the confrontation, articulating all the offensive plays of his team and disturbing a lot. When substituted at the end of the game, he roared.

Felipe Melo started looted

Surprisingly climbed, replacing Danilo, who was injured, Felipe Melo started the game very much looted. before the 10min, had already given two very tough arrivals, first in Hulk, then in Nacho. But he didn’t live on that alone. made good tackles also. AND as he calmed down, he was helpful in arming the team.

First good chance is Rooster. Palmeiras responds ten minutes later

The first half was balanced until around 20 minutes. From then on, however, Rooster, with a lot of perspiration, began to have a greater volume of offensive plays, although he couldn’t turn them into dangerous shots — even shooting eight times on goal.

At 13, Atlético-MG arrived with a lot of danger. After Rock positioning failure, Arana invaded the area from the left, dribbled Felipe Melo and hit cross and low, scraping Weverton’s left post. But the game remained balanced. And at 23, in a play rehearsed in the free kick, which went wrong, it was Ron’s turn to take the spare and hit, scaring Everson.

Atlético-MG misses a penalty, and Palmeiras followed shrunken

At 40, Cuca’s team had a golden chance to open the scoring, after a well-marked penalty by Gustavo Gómez over Diego Costa.

Rooster’s move from the right was great. Allan threw by elevation for Mariano, who advanced and crossed for Diego Costa. Gustavo Gomez arrived late and took down Atlético’s center forward. In charge, Hulk tried to displace Weverton, but overdone it and hit the foot of the left post of Palmeiras.

Shrunken, Palmeiras lived on attempts to exploit their opponent’s mistakes. Not much for a team that played at home for a spot in the competition’s semifinals. But if it is true that they attacked little, it is also a fact that Alviverde was impeccable in marking, canceling out important pieces like Nacho.

Second stage started the same

Abel Ferreira’s team started the 2nd half as it had finished the first: cornered, attacking with inferior numbers and taking little danger. Until the age of 13, the team’s best move had been a full-back charged by Marcos Rocha in the area, which Luiz Adriano almost headed into the net. It was almost, with a deviation from Nathan Silva. On the other hand, it also did not suffer from the arrival of Atlético, which gradually lost its organization.

Diego Costa’s historic debut ended badly

Tuesday (21) was historic for Diego Costa. Chosen by Cuca to start the duel against Palmeiras, the 32-year-old player had never played in a Libertadores match. Idol in Europe, where he played for Atlético de Madrid (ESP) and Chelsea (ING), the Sergipe rider tried to compete in the intercontinental tournament for a Brazilian club. But the night didn’t end well for him. At 7min of the 2nd half, after splitting with Luan on the left, he felt the posterior muscle of his left thigh and left the field.

Game drops in intensity

Around 30min of the 2nd half, the game dropped a lot in intensity, with Galo missing the offensive plays and Palmeiras unable to articulate. With the entry of Wesley, Palmeiras even had two dangerous arrivals. Galo, on the other hand, only scared Palmeiras again at 36, in a grazing foul charged by Hulk, who passed close by. And the game went to the end without any major hitches for both teams.

Dudu and Hulk were scolded

Top names of the two teams, Dudu and Hulk, roared when replaced, gesturing a lot. Dudu even threw his shin guards on the floor.

PALMEIRAS X ATHLETIC-MG

Reason: Libertadores semifinals first game

Date: September 21, 2021 (Tuesday)

Location and time: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo; 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Patrício Loustau, assisted by Diego Bonfá and Gabriel Chad. VAR: Mauro Vigliano. All from Argentina

Yellow Cards: Zaracho (CAM) and Zé Rafael (PAL)

Palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo) and Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula); Dudu (Wesley), Raphael Veiga and Ron (Veron); Luiz Adriano (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho (Vargas) and Nacho; Hulk and Diego Costa (Keno). Technician: Cuca