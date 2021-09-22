Palmeiras minimizes the presence of Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão: “Resolve on the field” | palm trees

Palmeiras will define their destiny at Libertadores next Tuesday, at Mineirão, in the semifinal return match against Atlético-MG, after the 0-0 draw in São Paulo.

And this game will have an important component: Galo may have its fans occupying part of the stands (about 30% of the total capacity).

Abel Ferreira talks with Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Gómez during training at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

This, however, is not something that bothers Palmeiras. In midfielder Raphael Veiga’s view, playing with a partially full stadium will not influence the decision.

– Here we have several experienced players. Of course, if I had a choice, I would like Palmeiras fans, we know how much they help, we miss playing with a full house. But there are things that we don’t control, we have to respect the authorities. But come on, play a good game, go focused. We know that fans help, but who solves the problems are us on the field – he said.

Who also spoke about the matter was coach Abel Ferreira, who followed the speech of his command and minimized the presence of the public at Mineirão.

– As Veiga said, the players are the ones who make the difference, they are the protagonists, they have this power in their hands. We are going to use the power of our players, and believing in this mobilization of the true Palmeiras fans. We need them, if not on the field, as it was today, let’s count on a positive energy to help overcome this other obstacles that we have – he analyzed.

In addition, Palmeiras is also going to the field defending a record: the team has the longest undefeated streak as a visitor in the history of Libertadores, with 14 straight games.

If you increase this mark, Verdão will be in the Libertadores final once more, unless they lose on penalties (if the normal time ends up tied at 0 to 0).

Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG