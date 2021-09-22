Paolla Oliveira criticizes Queiroga for an obscene gesture: “Lack of education”

Paolla Oliveira used social media to criticize Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga for the obscene gesture of showing the finger to protesters in New York, in the United States. Queiroga accompanies President Jair Bolsonaro at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

“Brazil’s health is not only lacking in health, it is also lacking in education, right Minister?!”, wrote the actress on Twitter.

On September 7, Paolla reiterated her discontent with the current government, calling for “Out Bolsonaro” on the networks. Days later, she had to rebut a fake news on Twitter associating her name with an alleged statement about Globo actresses with prostitution. For the actress, the fake news would be an attempt at intimidation, because of her political position.

