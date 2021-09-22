partial points to victory for Gustavo Bardim

Partial result of the O POVO poll today, Tuesday, September 21 (21/09), indicates that Gustavo Bardim from Santa Catarina will be the winner of The Voice Kids 2021. He is one of the finalists of the musical reality show, alongside Izabelle Ribeiro, Ruany Keveny, Maria Victória, Helloysa do Pandeiro and Isabelly Sampaio. The dispute in the final is worth a prize of R$ 250 thousand and an album recorded by Universal Music.

Until the publication of this result, Gustavo Bardim has 52% of the votes. Then, Maria Victória, with 20%, Ruany Keveny, with 10%, Izabelle Ribeiro, with 7%, Helloysa do Pandeiro, with 6%, and finally, Isabelly Sampaio, with 4% of voting intentions. The winner of the program will be announced on Sunday, September 26 (26/09).

The Voice Kids 2021 poll: who should win the final?

Remember that the poll does not interfere in the official dispute. It is just a “thermometer” to know the preferences of O PEVO internet users.

The Voice Kids Brasil 2021 final: the finalists and their teams

Ruany Keveny, 14;

Izabelle Ribeiro, 14 years old;

Gustavo Bardim, 11;

Maria Victoria, 12;

Isabelly Sampaio, 13;



Helloysa do Pandeiro, 14 years old;

The Voice Kids 2021 live: where to watch and time?

The sixth season of The Voice Kids airs live on Sundays at 2 pm and 3 pm (Brasilia time), after ‘Temperatura Máxima’, on Rede Globo, in open broadcast. To watch the reality online, it is necessary to access the broadcaster’s streaming platform – Globoplay.

The program brings together several children, from all regions of Brazil, who have the dream of starting their musical career in front of a jury formed by artists Carlinhos Brown, Gaby Amarantos and Michel Teló. The presentation of the program is led by Márcio Garcia, and Thalita Rebouças backstage.

