Patient complains of “scratch” in medical prescription at a health center – Direto das Ruas

Council informed that doctors caught prescribing drugs in an illegible way may be punished

The illegible handwriting of doctors on prescriptions is an old complaint from patients. In addition to causing doubt, it causes confusion at pharmacy counters. Although it is prohibited, Campo Grande’s doctors ignore the Council’s determination and continue to prescribe medicines with the traditional “scrawls”.

Through the Direto das Ruas channel, a reader questioned the conduct of a doctor who prescribed indecipherable medicines for the mother, after a consultation at the CRS (Regional Health Center) of the Aero Racho neighborhood.

“In addition to the crowded clinics even during the pandemic, the doctor who attended my mother wrote a prescription with a scrawl. With great effort, the pharmacist managed to understand, but he said that he had cases of asking the patient to come back and ask the doctor again what was written”, complains reader Alex Kazuo, 40 years old.

At the pharmacy, it was deciphered that the medication to be purchased was the anti-inflammatory tablet Meloxicam, with a recommendation to be administered every 12 hours.

Sought, the Sesau (Municipal Health Department), informed that there is no municipal protocol that requires the doctor to pass on prescriptions or certificates with a certain standard. “In case of doubt, the patient can question the professional himself. This is a matter of personal conduct. In some places, the recipe is digitized, to avoid precisely this type of situation”, informed the secretariat.

According to the president of CRM-MS (Regional Medicine Council), Maurício Jafar, physicians registered with the Council are instructed to issue medical documents such as prescriptions, reports and certificates, preferably using electronic or typed prescriptions.

In the impossibility of scanning, the determination is to use capital letters, so as not to leave doubts in the identification of medications, since illegibility can represent a serious harm to patients’ health. Professionals caught by the Council prescribing medicines or illegible certificates may be punished by the body.

Legislation

Federal Law No. 5,991, in force since 1975, determines that “only the prescription will be issued: that it is written in ink, in the vernacular, in full and in a legible way, observing the official nomenclature and the system of official weights and measures”.

Article 11 of the Code of Medical Ethics says that the physician is prohibited to “prescribe, certify or issue reports in a secret or illegible way, without the proper identification of their registration number in the Regional Council of Medicine of their jurisdiction, as well as signing a blank prescription sheets, certificates, reports or any other medical documents.Doctors may even have their professional registration revoked.

