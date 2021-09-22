Patrcia Poeta shows speech sessions after surgery: ‘Evolving’ – Famous

Patrcia Poet in speech therapy sessions (photo: Reproduo/Instagram) This Tuesday (21), the journalist Patricia Poet he published a series of records from the time he was doing a speech therapy session, as part of his recovery from an emergency surgery that had his tonsils after an infection.

The presenter was hospitalized for over a week and was discharged on the last day 10. On her Instagram, the presenter celebrated the evolution of speech:

“Evolving day after day… The record is from one of the several speech sessions I’ve done in this period with her, Leny Kyrillos, my first speech therapist, since the days of Journalism in São Paulo, 21 years ago. Because as I usually say: ‘Don’t let the shuttle fall!’ At the beginning of the pandemic, in our gymnastics lives, I always spoke that phrase to you here, followers. Remember? Great tea for all of us with energy, focus and positive thinking always!”

On 6/9, the journalist informed through social networks that she had to undergo a delicate procedure in the tonsils, and that she was hospitalized.

“I’ve been hospitalized since last week, because I had to undergo emergency surgery and it was very complicated in my tonsils. I’m still not 100%. A little far from that, I confess… but I’ll be fine! Thank you for the good energies and prayers. coming soon”.

On the day he was discharged, Patricia gave more details about what happened: