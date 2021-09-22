Paul McCartney talks about his career and life with the Beatles in a new series – 21/09/2021 – Illustrated

Music producer Rick Rubin invited Paul McCartney for a series of interviews, in which they reviewed songs from all stages of the ex-Beatle’s career. The result is this documentary series, whose six episodes in black and white are already available on the Star+ platform.

McCartney recounts unprecedented details of his relationship with John Lennon and talks about how some of the most iconic tracks on his records were created.

Star+, free

Dear White People: Volume 4

In the last season of the series, Sam and Lionel look back on their senior year of college, when they put together a musical with hits only from the 1990s.

Netflix, 16 years old

so we live

The 10th International Film Festival on Disability takes place in person at CCBB Rio until October 11th, but some of the titles and debates can be viewed online. “O Artista ea Força do Pensamento”, by Elder Fraga, is now available.

www.assimvivemos.com.br

Agnes Varda Marathon

Telecine Cult shows six films by the Belgian filmmaker in sequence. “Os Renegados” (2:55, 16 years old), “One Sings, The Other Doesn’t” (4:45, 16 years old), “The Two Faces of Happiness” (18:55, 12 years old), “Cléo from 5 to 7” (20:25, 12 years old), “La Pointe Curte” (22h, 12 years old) and “Agnès por Varda” (23:30h, 12 years old).

Telecine Cult, from 2:55 pm

Cinema Morocco

Attraction of the track “It’s All True”, Ricardo Calil’s documentary shows how a group of homeless people occupied the building of one of the most traditional cinemas in downtown São Paulo.

Brazil Channel, 20h, 12 years old

Manhattan Connection

This week’s guests are state deputy Janaína Paschoal, from the São Paulo PSL, and the journalist and columnist from sheet Mariliz Pereira Jorge.

Culture, 10 pm, free

Bohemian Rhapsody

The network reprises the biopic of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, in place of football. The film won four Oscar statuettes, including acting for Rami Malek.

Globe, 10:35 pm, 14 years old