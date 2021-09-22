Pedestrians find a spider inside the bay

In the bay of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Tiago Piquilo, Dayane Mello, MC Gui and Liziane Gutierrez were in despair after they noticed that there was a spider inside the place where they were going to sleep. The singer even warned that he would kill the animal even at the risk of leaving the reality show.
After seeing the animal, Liziane Gutierrez and Dayane Mello ran up to the bunk in fear. “It’s a huge spider,” Liziane warned. “My God in heaven. It’s too big. I think you have to get it with toilet paper,” Dayane added.
MC Gui heard the message from the people, managed to find the spider behind the bed and told Tiago Piquilo, who despaired:
Oh my God.
“And it’s not small, is it?” Dayane warned. “It’s a Tarantula,” Liziane opined. “Hail, Maria. For God’s sake,” shouted James, and left the place.
MC Gui approached the place where the spider was and Liziane asked the singer not to kill the animal.
Guys, don’t kill the spider. Leave her!
Tiago returned to the stall warning that the animal would have to be killed so that everyone could sleep in peace. “Spider bites, old man. The difference is that some have poison and others don’t. Damn, how are you going to do it. You’ll have to kill, ‘yeah,'” he warned.
“If you kill, you’re going to give a BO”, warned MC Gui, due to the fact that the reality show’s recording location has several animals that are known to the participants.
Tiago, in turn, warned that he had a phobia of spiders. “I quit the program, but I kill the spider. If I see a spider, I kill it,” he snapped.
MC Gui, then, left the bay in search of the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, to ask for help from the production of “A Fazenda 2021” to rescue the animal.
