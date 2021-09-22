Pelé calms fans with a humorous video doing physiotherapy – Sports

Close to turning 81, Pelé revealed last Monday (6) that he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon. The Football King said he was fine after the procedure, but has been visiting the hospital more and more in recent years. The first hip operation, in 2012, started a period of many visits to hospitals in recent years. Follow the former player’s recent health history Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

November 2012: First hip surgery

The former player had a prosthesis implanted to correct the arthrosis that had troubled him since 2009 and he did not do it with physical therapy exercises Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

November 2014: Urinary Infection

The King of Football suffered from kidney stones, ureters and bladders, which caused obstruction of the urinary flow. He was hospitalized again 11 days later Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

May 2015: Prostate Hyperplasia

Pelé underwent surgery to treat a problem that causes the patient to retain a lot of urine and, of course, contributes to the urinary infection REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

July 2015: Spinal Surgery

Already with great difficulty in locomotion, Edson Arantes do Nascimento underwent a procedure for “nerve root decompression”. At the time, he was hospitalized for seven days Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

December 2015: New hip surgery

Still in pain, the doctors taking care of Pelé opted for a new intervention, this time in the USA. From there, he became more reclusive and used a cane Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

June 2018: Absent from the Cup

Pelé stopped going to a Worlds for the first time since 1974. Since then, as a guest or commentator, he has always been present Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

April 2019: Admission to Paris

Pelé had a urinary infection crisis and was hospitalized for five days in the French capital. Upon arrival in Brazil, he was referred to the hospital to continue the treatment Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

May 2019: Last major public event

Happy to be on the same team as Barack Obama for a better world. That’s how the former player defined his meeting with the former US president Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

July 2019: Event canceled

The former player was expected for an event to promote the Copa America, played in Brazil. Did not appear claiming mobility difficulties Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

February 2020: “Good and Bad Days”

After Edinho’s son Edinho’s statements, Pelé denied that he was depressed and classified some sadness as normal for his age. Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

February 2020: Inauguration of a statue

The former player, who had already claimed a “busy” schedule, did not attend the tribute paid by CBF, in Rio, and only sent a video Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

March 2020: Routine Exams

The King of Football spent three days hospitalized in São Paulo for a health check-up Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

March 2020: Brother’s Burial

Averse to burials and already worried about possible contamination by the coronavirus, Pelé did not go to Zoca’s wake Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

November 2020: Fake news

A French website even mistakenly published celebrity obituaries. In addition to Pelé, Queen Elizabeth II was also a victim of deception Reproduction/Facebook @pelé

November 2020: Death of Maradona

Saddened by the death of his friend and historical rival, Pelé shocked many people by saying that he hoped to play together in heaven Reproduction/Instagram

March 2021: Against covid

At the age of 80, Edson Arantes do Nascimento received the first dose of the vaccine at his home, in Guarujá, on the south coast of São Paulo. Reproduction/Instagram/Pelé

September 2021: Tumor Discovery

Hospitalized since the 31st, Pelé had a tumor in the right colon identified during routine exams. The material was sent for pathological analysis Sebastião Moreira/EFE/18-11-19