Pelé calms fans with a humorous video doing physiotherapy – Sports

Close to turning 81, Pelé revealed last Monday (6) that he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon. The Football King said he was fine after the procedure, but has been visiting the hospital more and more in recent years. The first hip operation, in 2012, started a period of many visits to hospitals in recent years. Follow the former player’s recent health history
November 2012: First hip surgery
The former player had a prosthesis implanted to correct the arthrosis that had troubled him since 2009 and he did not do it with physical therapy exercises
November 2014: Urinary Infection
The King of Football suffered from kidney stones, ureters and bladders, which caused obstruction of the urinary flow. He was hospitalized again 11 days later
May 2015: Prostate Hyperplasia
Pelé underwent surgery to treat a problem that causes the patient to retain a lot of urine and, of course, contributes to the urinary infection
July 2015: Spinal Surgery
Already with great difficulty in locomotion, Edson Arantes do Nascimento underwent a procedure for “nerve root decompression”. At the time, he was hospitalized for seven days
December 2015: New hip surgery
Still in pain, the doctors taking care of Pelé opted for a new intervention, this time in the USA. From there, he became more reclusive and used a cane
June 2018: Absent from the Cup
Pelé stopped going to a Worlds for the first time since 1974. Since then, as a guest or commentator, he has always been present
April 2019: Admission to Paris
Pelé had a urinary infection crisis and was hospitalized for five days in the French capital. Upon arrival in Brazil, he was referred to the hospital to continue the treatment
May 2019: Last major public event
Happy to be on the same team as Barack Obama for a better world. That’s how the former player defined his meeting with the former US president
July 2019: Event canceled
The former player was expected for an event to promote the Copa America, played in Brazil. Did not appear claiming mobility difficulties
February 2020: “Good and Bad Days”
After Edinho’s son Edinho’s statements, Pelé denied that he was depressed and classified some sadness as normal for his age.
February 2020: Inauguration of a statue
The former player, who had already claimed a “busy” schedule, did not attend the tribute paid by CBF, in Rio, and only sent a video
March 2020: Routine Exams
The King of Football spent three days hospitalized in São Paulo for a health check-up
March 2020: Brother’s Burial
Averse to burials and already worried about possible contamination by the coronavirus, Pelé did not go to Zoca’s wake
November 2020: Fake news
A French website even mistakenly published celebrity obituaries. In addition to Pelé, Queen Elizabeth II was also a victim of deception
November 2020: Death of Maradona
Saddened by the death of his friend and historical rival, Pelé shocked many people by saying that he hoped to play together in heaven
March 2021: Against covid
At the age of 80, Edson Arantes do Nascimento received the first dose of the vaccine at his home, in Guarujá, on the south coast of São Paulo.
September 2021: Tumor Discovery
Hospitalized since the 31st, Pelé had a tumor in the right colon identified during routine exams. The material was sent for pathological analysis
