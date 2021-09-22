Pelé pedals on video recorded by his wife and says he is surrounded by affection – 09/21/2021 – Sport

In recovery from surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, Pelé published this Tuesday (21) a video in which he appears pedaling an exercise bike. He practices exercises, accompanied and encouraged by professionals at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo.

“Friends, I send this video that my wife made today to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day. Cycling like that, I’ll be back to Santos soon, don’t you think?” says the caption of the image, posted on Instagram.

As he moves, Pelé hears jokes and words of support from the two men who help him with the physiotherapy. “Come on, Einstein’s ten is waiting for you”, jokes one of them. “No easy way. Let’s go, King, let’s go. That’s right. Accelerate, champion”, adds the other.

The 80-year-old former player has been hospitalized since the 31st. Since then, he had to be taken to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) a few times, the most recent of which was on Thursday (16). According to the medical bulletin, the ace had respiratory instability.

Before the surgery, Pelé had gone to Albert Einstein for routine tests, which identified the colon tumor. Doctors decided to perform the surgery and have been following the evolution of the former athlete since then.

The three-time world champion has sequelae from three surgeries performed in recent years, one to place a hip prosthesis and two to correct it. He also has problems with his right knee, which impairs his mobility.