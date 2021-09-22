Pelé posts recovery video and jokes: “Riding like that, I’ll be back to Santos soon” | soccer

Pelé posted on Tuesday a video that shows another step in his recovery from surgery to remove a colon tumor.

Still hospitalized at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, the King of Football appears exercising on an exercise bike. In the post, he shows a good mood:

– Friends, I send this video that my wife made today, to share my joy with you. I am surrounded by affection and encouragement to feel a little better every day. Cycling like that, I’ll be back to Santos soon, don’t you think?

Every day, Pelé and his family are posting images that show recovery. Kely Nascimento, daughter of the King, posted this Monday afternoon a photo of her father at the hospital watching the Brazilian women’s team’s friendly against Argentina.

In the photo posted by Kely, Pelé watches Marta, wearing the number 10 of the Seleção, during the duel with Argentina. The Queen scored a beautiful free kick in the first half of the friendly. Last Sunday, Pelé appeared in a wheelchair with his fists clenched. In the text, he celebrated:

– As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of each better day. A good mood is the best medicine and I have plenty of that. It couldn’t be different. I have received so much affection that my heart is full of gratitude. Thanks to all the amazing staff at Albert Einstein Hospital!

On Saturday, Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, showed a video of Pelé’s physiotherapy process and said that it had been “two steps forward”.

On Friday, after doctors released a new bulletin about his health, Pelé sent a message to fans.

– My friends, I continue to recover very well. Today I received visits from family members and I continue to smile every day. Thank you for all the love I receive from you – wrote the King of Football.

Kely Nascimento also made a post this Friday afternoon, on social networks, with a photo beside his father. In the text, Kely says that Pelé is recovering well, “within the normal frame” and that on Thursday night he “took a little step backwards”, but this Friday he “took two forwards”.

The “step back”, mentioned by Kely, on Thursday night, was a problem of gastroesophageal reflux that took Pelé to the ICU to use a machine that is in the intensive care unit. This movement was made because there is no room for this type of treatment.

Now, Pelé is in a semi-intensive care unit to have easier access to this reflux treatment. Earlier this Friday night, the Albert Einstein Hospital released a bulletin:

– Edson Arantes do Nascimento presented brief respiratory instability in the early morning of September 17, and as a preventive measure, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After stabilization of the condition, the patient was transferred to semi-intensive care. He is, at this moment, stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view, and is still recovering from the abdominal postoperative period.

The King of Football was hospitalized on August 31st. On September 4, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, and was in the ICU.