Piauí has ​​no cases of black urine; disease is caused by toxin found in fish

The State Department of Health, through the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Piauí (CIEVS-PI), published a note warning the population about the growing number of suspected cases of Haff disease/black urine in some states of the Federation. The note is informative, since Piauí does not record any suspected or confirmed cases of the disease.

Haff’s disease, caused by the ingestion of contaminated fish or shellfish, leaves the urine with a dark color, causes muscle pain and kidney failure, and has been diagnosed in at least seven Brazilian states, including Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará and Pará. appear two to 24 hours after consumption of contaminated food.

According to the Cievs note, the contamination is through a toxin that can be found in fish such as tambaqui, whiting, piratinga, arabaiana or in crustaceans, such as lobster, crab and shrimp. The odorless and tasteless toxin arises when fish is not properly stored and packaged.

According to the coordinator of Epidemiology at Sesapi, Amélia Costa, the Cievs is monitoring cases that occur in other states in order to anticipate actions more efficiently in favor of food security for the population of Piauí. According to the coordinator, fish from ventures that promote good handling and handling practices, both in production and in marketing, do not represent risks.

However, the epidemiologist warns that it is important for the consumer to observe the way the fish is packaged. “These foods should always be stored at a low temperature, and consumed as soon as possible after purchase, avoiding leaving them in the refrigerator for too long, since sanitary conditions are important to avoid contamination”, guarantees Amélia Costa.