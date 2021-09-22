Pluto TV adds three new channels for children’s content and comedy

This Tuesday (21), Pluto TV added three more original channels to its users. The free service now has new options aimed at children’s content and comedy programs. The stations that reach the grid of the platform belonging to ViacomCBS are: NickTeen (VC 176), Pluto TV Comedy Central (VC 510) and The Adventures of Jackie Chan (VC 735).

NickTeen is aimed at series for those who are past the first stage of childhood and are now moving on to adolescence. Among the available series are Clarissa, Supah Ninjas and 100 Things to Do Befor High School. Pluto TV Comedy Central brings some of the group’s closed channel productions to the service at no cost. That means you’ll find some hidden camera pranks and stand-up shows, for example. Finally, the channel Jackie Chan’s Adventures shows 24 hours a day the episodes of the cartoon that has the same name. The title – released in 2000 – received five seasons, with 95 episodes in total.