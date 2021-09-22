Pokémon Unite arrives for cell phones this Wednesday (22)

Pokémon Unite will be released for Android and iOS phones this Wednesday (22). The mobile version of the game with MOBA elements joins the already released Nintendo Switch version.

The launch for the platform coincides with the arrival of the new season, which brings a new battle pass and unprecedented cosmetics, both for trainers and Holowear for Pokémon. There are also new creatures, like Sylveon, and more modes to play, like squad search system.

It was also revealed that the game will have more language options, but it is unclear whether Portuguese is among the options. Pokémon Unite will have cross-play between Nintendo Switch and cell phones.

Watch the launch trailer:

Get ready, Trainers! Tomorrow, the battle continues as #PokemonUNITE arrives on mobile devices! A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! pic.twitter.com/XvK7OrHqgo — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 21, 2021

Minimum requirements to run Pokémon Unite on mobile

Android

OS: Android 5 or higher

Memory: 2 GB RAM

CPU: 1.5GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit)

GPU: Mali-T860

iOS

OS: iOS 10 or higher

Memory: 1 GB RAM

CPU: 1.4GHz dual-core (Apple A8)

GPU: PowerVR GX6450

What is Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is a free to play MOBA with 5 vs. 5. The objective of teams is to accumulate points by defeating and capturing Pokémon and then depositing those points in the opposing team’s zones until they are depleted.

With that done, the team should progress to the next point. After 10 minutes, the team with the highest score, either by the system described above or by defeating enemy players, wins.

The game is now available for Nintendo Switch — you don’t need to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online service to access the game, you just need an internet connection.

