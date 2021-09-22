Pokmon Unite arrives tomorrow on iOS and Android devices • Eurogamer.pt

For those who were keen to try Pokémon Unite on mobile, the wait is over: Pokémon Unite will be officially released tomorrow on iOS and Android smartphones, having been available on Nintendo Switch since July 21, 2021.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play game and represents the Pokémon franchise’s entry into the online multiplayer battle arena genre, better known as MOBA. Being free-to-play, anyone can download, install and play Pokémon Unite without spending money, but obviously the game will have microtransactions.

When Pokémon Unite arrives on these new platforms, the game will then receive translations into new languages ​​(Spanish, German, French and Italian) and will no longer be exclusively available in English, Japanese, Korean and Mandarin as it has been until now. It has not yet been revealed whether the game will support Portuguese.

Those who participate in the Pokémon Unite special quest starting tomorrow, September 22, and successfully complete it will obtain a Unite license from Zeraora. Zeraora has already been offered to players who attended the game’s launch on Nintendo Switch, and if you already have Zeraora, you will then receive Aeos coins instead of the license.

It will be curious to see how the game behaves on mobile devices and if it can achieve the same success as other mobile Pokémon games, such as Pokémon Go. However, considering that Pokémon Unite managed to surpass 9 million downloads on Switch, it’s fine. this number is likely to rise considerably with mobile devices.

To celebrate the game’s arrival on mobile, the following trailer was posted today on the official Pokémon Unite YouTube channel.