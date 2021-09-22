Post privatization notice already has a deadline to come out, says BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development, BNDES, defined the period in which the notice with the privatization process of the Post Office. According to the institution, the idea will be to make the document available for the month of April 2022.

The auction for the purchase of the state-owned company should also take place possibly soon after the publication of the notice, with the definitions of the privatization of the company. The information was given by the BNDES’ director of Concessions and Privatizations, Fábio Abrahão, during the event held by the Brazilian Association of e-commerce Shopkeepers (Ablec).

He gave a lecture to talk about the opportunities for e-commerce with the privatization of Correios and the new postal sector. Fábio debated the following themes: privatization of Correios, new business model with the privatization of ECT; and opportunities for e-commerce.

On the occasion, the BNDES’ Concessions and Privatizations director also emphasized that important services must be maintained, such as postal services and parcels that have been carried out by the company.

Privatization project was approved by the Chamber

The Chamber of Deputies approved, on August 5 of this year, Bill 591/21, sent by the Executive Branch, which authorizes the exploration through the private initiative of all postal services of the post office. Parliamentarians approved the proposal that established some conditions for the privatization of the state-owned company.

The approved bill was sent to the Federal Senate for analysis. Remembering that, along with the proposal, a substitute for Deputy Gil Cutrim (Republicanos-MA) was also approved. It guarantees that the monopoly for letters and postcards must continue with the Post Office for a period of five years. This term can be increased in the concession contract.

According to the website of the Agência Câmara, some criteria are established in the text of the proposal for privatization of Correios: