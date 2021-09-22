Precatório: new proposal rejects installment payment and removes part of the roof – Prism

The new proposal to settle the payment of the R$ 89 billion in court orders scheduled for 2022, presented early this Tuesday (21) afternoon by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco ( DEM-MG) and by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, plans to include R$ 39.8 billion in court orders in the spending ceiling for payment in 2022.

For the remaining BRL 50 billion, the proposal is a renegotiation between the parties, and, if this is not possible, transfer to 2023.

Precatório are debts recognized by the Federal Court with states, municipalities and individuals, referring to unpaid benefits, expropriations, constitutional funds, among others.

With the proposal, the government, despite maintaining the speech that it is respecting the spending ceiling, leaves part of the court orders due in 2022, out of the ceiling or for 2023. In addition, it gives up the payment of debts in ten years, proposed by PEC sent by the government to Congress, already approved by the CCJC (Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship).

This is the fourth solution presented to solve the precatório problem and make room in the 2022 budget for social programs, such as a turbo-charged Bolsa Família. The solution received criticism from market experts and parliamentarians.

For Gabriel Barros, chief economist at RPS, the new proposal is a “Trojan horse”:

“It is a patch on the fiscal framework, it pushes the problem to 2023, it does not remove the political-fiscal risk during the process and (in theory) it makes room for R$ 50 billion to not only revamp the Bolsa Família, but also meet questionable political arrangements to example of the reissue of the rapporteur’s amendments and extension of the payroll exemption (R$ 6 billion)”.

Barros argues that court orders dated 2022 be paid in cash at a discount, as permitted by the Constitution, and that only the R$ 17 billion from Fundef (Funding for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching) remain outside the ceiling. , which is already the case with Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund). With this solution, the 2022 budget would have all court orders paid, in addition to around R$ 20 billion of space for a new social program and would respect the ceiling legislation.

For deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), author of another proposal on court orders, the solution presented today is not sustainable: “This meeting of accounts in my opinion is not sustainable, take some money from Fundef, for example, and exchange it for pension debt. This proposal does not hold.” For Ramos, it is still a question of piercing the ceiling without transparency: “The current question is whether they will pierce the ceiling with transparency or without transparency”.

According to Lira and Pacheco, the new proposal for precatório will be taken to the leaders of the Chamber and Senate and should be processed as a new text of the already presented PEC dos Precatório, which has already had its admissibility approved by the CCJ.

At four proposals already presented for the 2022 court orders are:

1) Solution of the National Council of Justice (CNJ): Based on the amount of expenditure on court orders in 2016 (R$ 30.3 billion), the year the spending cap was enacted, apply the same logic as the tax rule to date : 12-month inflation correction. With this, the amount to be allocated for cash payments would be defined. The remainder would be accumulated for settlement in subsequent years. Situation: The government’s negotiation with the CNJ, chaired by Luiz Fux, was stopped after the acts of the 7th of September.

2) PEC of Precatório: PEC 23/2021, presented by the government, provides that, from 2022 to 2029, precatory of up to 60 thousand minimum wages will be paid in cash and above this amount (R$ 66 million, currently) can be paid with 15% down payment and nine annual installments. If the total of court orders for the year is more than 2.6% of the Union’s current net revenue (RCL), the lower value court orders could also be paid in installments. Situation: Approved by the CCJC, it must undergo changes.

3) PEC by deputy Marcelo Ramos: Provides for the payment within the fiscal rule of part of the court orders, the equivalent to the amount paid in 2016, adjusted for inflation. What is left over in relation to the total of R$ 89 billion would be out of the ceiling, based on the understanding that debts are not current expenditures and should not, therefore, be subject to the ceiling. The estimate is that R$ 26 billion would be outside the ceiling, permanently for the next, according to the new understanding. Situation: It was not filed, but it may have some ideas attached to the PEC dos Precatórios.

4) Lira/Pacheco/Guedes proposal: BRL 39.8 billion included within the spending ceiling, which is the equivalent of what was paid in 2016 adjusted for inflation for payment in 2022 and BRL 50 billion renegotiated or for 2023. Situation: Must change the PEC of the Precatório already in process.