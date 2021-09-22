Precatório payment in installments is discarded after a meeting between Pacheco, Lira and Guedes

× Reproduction/TV Senate

In a meeting this morning (21), at the official residence of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, Arthur Lira and Paulo Guedes decided that the installment payment of precatório will be discarded.

According to Pacheco, the idea is to correct the amount paid with court orders in 2016 and stop the payment of expenses in this amount, which would be R$ 39.8 billion. With that, R$ 50 billion of the total foreseen would be negotiated individually. The remaining balance that was not renegotiated would be transferred to 2023.

“The original idea of ​​the government’s PEC [de parcelar os precatórios] I would change my concept”, said Pacheco.

This proposal it will be presented to party leaders to gain political support.

“What exists as a possibility, and everything will be submitted to the college of leaders, is that this balance of R$ 50 billion can be the object of a series of legal transactions that can provide a solution for the precatoria. Among them are the settlement of these court orders from the use of credit in onerous grants or in the acquisition of assets or in the settlement of debts entered in active debts or a settlement of accounts”, said Pacheco.

Lira said he will present the proposals in separate meetings with the leaders of the government base and opposition leaders. The special commission will be installed today to debate the precatories. The president and reactor will still be chosen.

Since July, the government has been looking for a solution for the payment of court orders, which are judicial debts that have already been judged. The first alternative presented by the government in a PEC was to spread these payments in installments. This PEC will be modified in the special commission to encompass the idea presented today.

More news