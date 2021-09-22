Prevent Senior advised covid patient use of cancer medicine

Audios and spreadsheets obtained by TV Globo’s “Jornal Nacional” show that Prevent Senior guided the prescription of drugs for rheumatoid arthritis and prostate cancer to covid-19 patients, even without an indication from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) or scientific studies that supported this decision. The MPSP (Ministry of Public Affairs of São Paulo) and the CPI of Covid are investigating the case.

In one of the audios to which the report had access, attributed to the director of Prevent Senior, Rodrigo Esper, it is possible to hear: “Androgen blockade with Flutamide and Enbrel for patients [de covid-19] that will be transferred, ok?” The recording was reproduced in today’s edition of the newscast.

Flutamide, according to the package leaflet consulted by JN, is indicated “for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer”. Enbrel – trade name of Etarnecept – should be used “for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, and is not indicated for the treatment of covid-19”, explained Pfizer, which produces the drug in Brazil.

The “Jornal Nacional” spoke with a doctor who worked at the operator and who says she was fired for not agreeing to prescribe these treatments to covid-19 patients.

“These patients didn’t know this was being a study done. They didn’t know it was a study, that they were being guinea pigs,” she said, who declined to be identified.

The report also spoke with Luiz Cézar Oliveira Pereira, son of Sueli, who was a patient at Prevent Senior and died on August 3, a victim of covid-19. According to Luiz, the mother was treated with Flutamide.

“Saw [na internet] that he [Flutamida] was being used for prostate cancer. At that moment, if they told me the name of any other medication… I was hoping my mother would get out of that situation. I would sign, I signed, believing in her improvement,” he told the reporter.

Prevent Senior defends himself

To JN, Prevent Senior declared that it respects the autonomy of doctors in prescribing treatments and medicines and that each doctor is free to evaluate the best therapy in each case.

The operator also stated that neither she nor doctor Rodrigo Esper had access to the audio cited by the report and that she asked the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to investigate the complaints, which she called “unfounded”.

The company also said that it will take all appropriate legal measures in the case.