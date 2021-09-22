Prevent Senior doctors concealed that Anthony Wong died of Covid, says magazine

Pediatrician, toxicologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo Anthony Wong, 73 years old, died on January 15 of this year, in São Paulo. At the time, the note released by the family said that he was hospitalized with a drop in pressure and malaise, diagnosed with gastric ulcer and gastrointestinal bleeding and died after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest.

However, information released by the magazine Piauí indicates that the doctor would have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and that the death was due to complications caused by the disease. Also according to the magazine, the team at the Sancta Maggiore hospital, from the network Prevent Senior, where Wong was hospitalized, would have omitted this information from the doctor’s death certificate, which advocated early treatment and the use of the “Covid kit”.

The report also informs that before being hospitalized on November 17, the doctor said that he had had symptoms of Covid-19 for eight days and that he was taking medication with hydroxychloroquine, which has no proof of effectiveness against Covid-19.

During the period of hospitalization, he would have authorized to be medicated with the “Covid kit” of Prevent Senior, composed of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin. He also received treatments such as inhaled heparin, intravenous methotrexate, and twenty sessions of rectal ozone therapy, all without proof of efficacy against Covid-19.

Also according to the magazine, the doctor responsible for the patient was Nise Yamaguchi. After four days in hospital, Wong needed to be intubated. During this period, he had gastrointestinal bleeding and developed kidney failure. The doctor also needed to perform a tracheostomy, which involves inserting a tube into the trachea to allow breathing.

Days before he died, the doctor was infected with bacterial pneumonia. According to the Piauí report, the infection spread through the body, resulting in septic shock, which caused organ failure and cardiorespiratory arrest. The doctor died on January 15th, however, the death certificate did not inform that the patient had Covid-19.

