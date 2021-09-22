Prevent Senior Omitted Covid as Cause of Deaths of Doctor Anthony Wong and Mother of Luciano Hang, Documents Indicate | São Paulo

Prevent Senior omitted in the death certificate that the physician Anthony Wong, who died on January 15 of this year in São Paulo, died as a result of Covid. The health operator also did not say in the document that Regina Hang, 82, mother of businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, died on February 4 after complications related to the coronavirus.

The medical records of Wong and Regina, which TV Globo had access to, show that the two were admitted to the Sancta Maggiore Hospital, of the Prevent Senior Network, and ended up receiving the so-called ‘Covid kit’, a series of drugs without scientific evidence in prevention or treatment of the disease.

THE Piauí magazine released this Tuesday (21) an article to reveal that the pediatrician and toxicologist Wong, who was an advocate of early treatment against Covid, was admitted on November 17, 2020 in the hospital after the doctor had symptoms of Covid-19 for eight days.

“A PCR test carried out at the hospital confirmed the presence of Sars-CoV-2”, informs an excerpt of the document from the more than 2,000 pages of Wong’s medical record.

When Wong died, the Sancta Maggiore did not report the cause of death to the press. His death certificate states that the death was due to: septic shock, pneumonia, upper gastrointestinal bleeding and diabetes mellitus.

Piauí highlighted that Wong authorized to be medicated with the “covid kit” of Prevent Senior; and that the doctor received other treatments such as inhalation of ”heparin and intravenous methotrexate” – drugs with no proven efficacy for Covid. In addition, the doctor also did “20 sessions of rectal ozone therapy”. And he came “had been using hydroxychloroquine”.

Wong was treated during his hospital stay by his medical colleague Nise Yamaguchi, who, according to Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), belongs to the so-called “parallel office” of the federal government.

According to the records, Wong was also visited by Pedro Benedito Batista, executive director of Prevent. This Wednesday (22) the executive refused to inform the CPI the cause of death of Anthony Wong.

GloboNews revealed last week that Prevent Senior concealed deaths from patients who participated in a study carried out to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, associated with azithromycin, to treat Covid-19, according to a dossier to which the report had access (learn more below). The director of Prevent, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, denied this Wednesday, during the CPI of Covid, that he had concealed deaths.

The medical record of Regina Hang, mother of Luciano Hang, owner of the retail company Havan, shows that she was medicated with the so-called ”covid kit”, with “azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine and other medications.” The Sancta Maggiore had also not reported the cause of the elderly woman’s death to the press at the time.

On the fifth day of hospitalization, according to the medical record, Regina underwent an ozone therapy session, a practice that is prohibited by the Federal Council of Medicine, except in experimental research authorized by the research ethics committee and in accredited institutions.

According to Conep, there was no research authorization for Prevent. Regina Hang died a month after being admitted to the hospital on February 2nd.

In this video recorded by businessman Luciano Hang – Regina’s son – he reaffirms that his mother died from Covid and regrets the fact that she did not undergo preventive treatment before catching the virus, which also has no proven efficacy.

On Regina’s death certificate, Covid does not appear in the cause of death. The document reads: multiple organ dysfunction, refractory distributive shock, acute chronic renal failure, bacterial pneumonia, metabolic syndrome, and previous ischemic stroke.

As in the case of Regina Hang, Covid-19 is not listed as the cause of death for Anthony Wong.

Prevent Senior concealed study deaths

Prevent Senior would have concealed deaths in a study on chloroquine, dossier obtained by GloboNews shows

The Prevent Senior health plan concealed other deaths of patients who participated in a study carried out to test the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, associated with azithromycin, to treat Covid-19, points out a dossier that GloboNews had access to.

The research was disclosed and praised by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), as an example of the successful use of hydroxychloroquine. He posted study results and did not mention the deaths of patients who took the drug.