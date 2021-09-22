Priest is imprisoned who used money from parishioners’ offerings to carry out sexual orgies

Police in the city of Prato, Italy, this week arrested Francesco Spagnesi, a priest at the Annunciation of Castellina, who was accused by the courts of importing and selling drugs, as well as using money from donations from church parishioners to finance sex orgies.

The case is in charge of the attorney general Lorenzo Gestri, who according to Il Tirreno website “investigations were started in August after the arrest of Alessio Regina, who had an affair with the parish priest, and who was arrested for importing a liter of GBL , known as the rape drug in the Netherlands”.

With this discovery of the drug purchase and the testimony, the parish priest’s responsibility for the crime was established, who was accused of participating in several episodes of importing the substance with money from the offerings.

The priest continued to attend until September 1st, when he was removed from the Diocese, according to information from the Publimetro website.

With the drug, the priest carried out orgies in which around 200 people participated, including doctors, nurses, bank managers and businessmen, who were recruited by Spagnesi online.

Father Spagnesi’s confession

According to Corriere, prosecutor Giuseppe Nicolisi reported that such parties were “organized with a close friend,” while the bishop of Prato, Giovanni Nerbini, said he was “in pain and consternation” at the revelation of Spagnesi’s orgies.

“This is news that affects the entire Diocese. At this moment I want to be especially close to the parish community of Castellina, sharing their suffering and discomfort”, assured Nerbini.

At present, the parish priest is under house arrest while he awaits the progress of the investigations that will determine his responsibility for the events.

With information from Publimetro website

