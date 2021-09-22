Prince Andrew Receives Subpoena for Underage Sexual Abuse Prosecution

Prince Andrew received on Monday (20) a subpoena on the case of alleged sexual abuse he allegedly committed. The lawsuit came through the United States-based British royalty lawyer and via e-mail, according to court reports.

Andrew, the second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and brother of Prince Charles, is accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is suing the prince in New York.

Andrew’s defense had previously said that he had not been properly notified of the lawsuit, despite Virginia’s legal team saying the papers were delivered to the prince’s home in Windsor, England.

US court documents accessed by CNN International, show that the legal papers were turned over to the duke’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, at the law firm Lavely and Singer in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The court document also shows that the legal correspondence was delivered to the Royal Courts of Justice, in London on the same day.

understand the case

Virginia says that the crimes would have happened in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, and that Andrew knew she was 17 years old the first time. She reportedly said that she had been trafficked by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the action, the defense of the American says that the prince committed the crime at the home of British Ghislaine Maxwell, who is also the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, accused of running a sex trafficking network.

Andrew, 61, has systematically denied the allegations, telling the BBC in 2019: “It didn’t happen. I can say with certainty that it never happened. I don’t remember ever meeting this lady, none at all.”

Brettler, his lawyer, called the case “baseless, unfeasible and potentially illegal.”

His lawyers also say that a 2009 agreement between Virginia and Epstein released the Duke of “any and all liability”, although that agreement was and remains sealed.

Actions against Prince Andrew

Last week, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan approved a request by Virginia’s legal team to seek alternative ways to address a lawsuit against Andrew.

Kaplan, approving the request on Thursday night, said that “the service of the defendant’s attorney in the United States is reasonably calculated to bring the served papers to the defendant’s attention, regardless of whether his US attorney is ‘authorized’ to accept service in your name”.

One of Virginia’s lawyers, David Boies, told the CNN International on Tuesday (21) that “we are pleased that the issue of service has been left behind and that we can proceed to a resolution of Ms. Giuffre’s claims.”

Andrew’s legal team said they would not comment when questioned by CNN.

