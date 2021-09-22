Procon-DF’s virtual joint effort for debt renegotiation begins today

posted on 9/20/2021 11:23 AM / updated on 9/20/2021 11:34 AM



(credit: Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil)

The virtual joint effort organized by Procon-DF for the renegotiation of bank debts began today (20). The initiative is valid for customers of Banco de Brasília (BRB), BRBCard, BMG, Santander and Banco do Brasil. Both the special service and the renegotiation will take place exclusively through the platform www.consumidor.gov.br.

BRB, BRBCard, BMG and Santander customers will be served from Monday to September 24th. Banco do Brasil customers will be served from October 4th to 8th. The renegotiation, which is only online, has a business advantage in relation to the amounts charged at branches and bank correspondents.

According to the agency, the discount conditions, which can reach 90%, will vary according to the delay time, payment in cash or in installments and the down payment percentage.

Procon informed that, at the time of online negotiation, the consumer will be instructed to submit in their manifestation on the platform, in addition to the mandatory personal data required on the website, information identifying the origin of the debt, the debt due date, original conditions for payment, related contracts/invoices and any proof of payment.

Check the renegotiation conditions of each bank:

Bank of Brasilia – BRB

Contracts may be renegotiated at a loss of up to R$50,000.00.

Fees and terms:

Period Rate (% am) Rate (% pa)

001 to 036 months 0.89 11.22

037 to 058 months 0.90 11.35

059 to 090 months 0.91 11.48

091 to 120 months 0.92 11.62

For the renegotiation, discounts may be up to 90% of the debt’s book value. The discount conditions will vary according to the delay time, payment in cash or in installments and down payment percentage.

BRBCARD: participation from September 20 to 24, 2021

Contracts with a delay of 01 to 65 days may be renegotiated (active card): Invoice Installment. In delays over 65 days (card cancelled) the modality will be debt renegotiation.

Banco BMG: participation from September 20 to 24, 2021

Current or overdue payroll credit card and personal loan contracts may be renegotiated. In payroll loan contracts, only overdue contracts will be renegotiated.

Banco Santander: participation from September 20 to 24, 2021

For consumers who have debts with Banco Santander checking account, overdraft, loans up to 180 days, the bank will renegotiate the contracts, in most cases at rates of up to 2%.

Banco do Brasil: participation from 4 to 8 October 2021

Card, CDC, overdraft and other lines will be covered. Fies contracts and PMCMV real estate financing (Minha Casa Minha Vida Program) are not part of the renegotiation.

In forward trading, the discount will be up to 50% on the average interest rate compared to the originally contracted rates and a term of up to 100 months.

In spot trading, the discount will be up to 90% for debt settlement (in relation to the updated debt balance).

These conditions are restricted to the public selected by Banco do Brasil and not applicable to operations with risk or resources from third parties, real estate credit, among others.