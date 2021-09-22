‘Provocative and embarrassing’: how international press saw Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN

A “provocatively embarrassing” opening speech. This is how the American newspaper The Washington Post defined the speech of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly this Tuesday (09/21).

The international press highlighted the strange situation created by the fact that an unvaccinated leader, who stimulated anti-vaccine sentiment in his country, made the opening speech of a meeting whose main focus should be the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times noted Bolsonaro’s defense of ineffective drugs for the treatment of covid-19 and his attempt to respond to the criticism he has suffered.

While the British The Guardian emphasized, in addition to the defense of “early treatment”, the Brazilian president’s criticism of the demand for a “vaccination passport”.