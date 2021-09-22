‘Provocative and embarrassing’: how international press saw Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN

59 minutes ago

A “provocatively embarrassing” opening speech. This is how the American newspaper The Washington Post defined the speech of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly this Tuesday (09/21).

The international press highlighted the strange situation created by the fact that an unvaccinated leader, who stimulated anti-vaccine sentiment in his country, made the opening speech of a meeting whose main focus should be the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times noted Bolsonaro’s defense of ineffective drugs for the treatment of covid-19 and his attempt to respond to the criticism he has suffered.

While the British The Guardian emphasized, in addition to the defense of “early treatment”, the Brazilian president’s criticism of the demand for a “vaccination passport”.

Breaking the ‘honor system’

“Bolsonaro has been accused of fueling anti-vaccine sentiment and says he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he recovered from a mild case of covid-19 last July,” the Washington Post contextualized in a report on Tuesday after the speech. Brazilian.

“Although he dedicated only a small part of his speech to the pandemic, his presence in the assembly says a lot: as he was not fully immunized, Bolsonaro appears to have broken UN rules calling for anyone entering the general assembly hall to be fully vaccinated, under an ‘honor system'”, observes the newspaper.

“It is not clear whether there will be any repercussions for Bolsonaro for apparently breaking the rule,” the newspaper said, noting that Bolsonaro chose to focus his speech on a supposed political and economic revitalization of Brazil, rather than the pandemic.

The newspaper pointed out that Bolsonaro has not been discreet since his arrival in New York on Monday, recalling the meeting between the Brazilian and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the episode of pizza on the sidewalk and the fact that he was a member of the diplomatic delegation Brazilian woman tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States.

ineffective treatment

The New York Times, for its part, emphasized Bolsonaro’s apology for ineffective drugs to treat the pandemic.

“Brazil’s far-right president said doctors should have more leeway to administer untested drugs for Covid-19, adding that he was among those who had recovered after ‘off-the-label’ treatment with an anti-drug pill. malaria that studies have found ineffective in treating the disease,” noted the NYT.

The New York newspaper also emphasized Bolsonaro’s decision to travel to the United States without having been vaccinated, noting that this created “embarrassing” situations, such as the meeting between Bolsonaro and Boris Johnson, in which the Brazilian told the British that he had not yet taken the vaccine. the vaccine, laughing.

“The president of Brazil led one of the world’s most criticized responses to the pandemic,” recalled the NYT. “Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the threat the virus posed, criticized the quarantine measures and was fined for refusing to wear a mask.”

Highlighting Bolsonaro’s effort to show “a different Brazil” in his speech and that the country “has changed a lot since 2019”, the newspaper added that his management weakened compliance with environmental protection legislation and took away powers from agencies that had this prerogative.

“Even so, on Tuesday, he argued that Brazil should be applauded for how much of its forests remain intact,” the newspaper pointed out.

‘Controversial figure’

British newspaper The Guardian recalled that Bolsonaro proved to be a “controversial figure” throughout the covid-19 pandemic, “minimizing the impacts of the virus and defiantly refusing to be vaccinated”.

The Guardian was one of the few foreign vehicles to highlight Bolsonaro’s announcement of the 5G technology auction and Brazil’s intention to grant visas to “Christians, women and children” Afghans.

The periodical also mentioned Bolsonaro’s statement that Brazil would be, before his government, “on the brink of socialism”.

Aimed at an investor audience, the Bloomberg agency highlighted Bolsonaro’s attempt to improve his image, amid criticisms of his environmental policy and role in the pandemic.

“The conservative leader highlighted efforts to open the Brazilian economy to foreign investment, defending its environmental policy and its trajectory during the pandemic,” noted Bloomberg.

“Bolsonaro, who has so far refused to receive the covid-19 vaccine, said his government voluntarily supports the vaccination campaign (…) repeating that the restrictive measures adopted by governors during the pandemic were responsible ​​by the country’s high rates of unemployment and inflation.”

The news agency also recalled that Bolsonaro’s popularity is currently at an all-time low, that his government is being investigated by a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate, and that Bolsonaro has been criticized by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for travel to the American city without having been vaccinated.