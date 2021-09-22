Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game is supposedly more focused on action • Eurogamer.pt

As reported yesterday here on Eurogamer, Quantic Dream – the studio responsible for Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human – may be working on a new Star Wars game.

Nothing has yet been officially confirmed by anyone involved, but new information has emerged about the supposed new Star Wars game.

According to information from Kotaku, Quantic Dream has in fact been working on a Star Wars game for a year and a half, and it won’t be the kind of conventional game based on quick time events that the French studio has accustomed us to in their past projects. . Instead, it looks like the game will have more traditional action gameplay and possibly even an open world and multiplayer elements.

We emphasize again that none of this information has yet been confirmed, although they give more strength to the rumor of the game’s existence.

It’s worth remembering that EA retained a 10-year exclusive contract with Disney, which resulted in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons. According to the same article, this contract will remain in effect until 2023. In the future, IP Star Wars will feature new games, such as the remake of Knights of the Old Republic and an open world project that is being developed by Ubisoft.