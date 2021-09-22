Queiroga is diagnosed with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine in New York | Policy

The Ministry of Health informed this Tuesday night (21) that the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for 14 days in New York, United States.
Queiroga is the second member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation, who is in New York to attend the 76th UN General Assembly, to be diagnosed with Covid-19.
Queiroga with Covid: ‘There was a concern about how the information would be disseminated’
The Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic informed, in a note, that the other members of the Brazilian delegation were submitted to tests and all were negative. According to the note, Queiroga is doing well.
The minister had already been immunized with two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus. On a social network, he wrote: “I let everyone know that I have tested positive for #Covid19 today. I will be quarantined in #US, following all health safety protocols.”
Until the return of the minister to Brazil, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz, will be responsible for the Ministry of Health as substitute minister.
Queiroga responds with an obscene gesture to protests by Brazilians in NY
This Monday (20), Queiroga toured New York with other members of the delegation. In a video posted on social media, the minister appears responding with an obscene gesture to a protest by Brazilians in the city (video above).
On Sunday (19), members of Bolsonaro’s entourage, including Marcelo Queiroga, ate pizza on a street in the city.
The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, eats pizza on the street in New York, before the UN General Assembly, alongside the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; and others — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
This is the second time that a delegation accompanying Bolsonaro in the United States has registered cases of Covid-19.
In 2020, three members of the group that accompanied Bolsonaro on an extensive agenda that included a meeting with then-President Donald Trump tested positive for coronaviruses: the Presidency’s Secretary for Social Communication, Fábio Wanjgarten, Senator Nelsinho Trad and Ambassador Nestor Forster.